Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Three Offensive Players to Watch
The No. 10 Clemson Tigers will be on the road for the second straight Saturday when they travel to Winston-Salem, N.C., to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in an ACC contest for both teams.
Clemson (4-1, 3-0 in ACC) is coming off its first true road win of the season at Florida State, a game they led from the outset and controlled thanks to a balanced and productive offensive approach. The awards rolled in for its offensive players after that game. Now, the Tigers are at their highest national ranking so far this season.
The Demon Deacons (2-3, 1-1) are also coming off a victory, but haven’t been as consistently productive on offense as Clemson. They’ve also absorbed some unexpected losses, most notably to Louisiana, which plays in the Sun Belt Conference. Saturday’s game, which kicks off at noon eastern, gives Wake Forest a chance to upset the balance of power in the ACC.
The Tigers hope to avoid a slip on the road.
Here are three offensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Clemson
QB Cade Klubnik
Here’s what sticks out after five games — two interceptions. That’s all he’s thrown so far. His ability to protect the football is an improvement over a year ago and just one reason why Clemson’s offense looks like it can go the distance in the ACC.
Now part of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25, Klubnik has thrown for 1,219 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 168 yards and four touchdowns. He’s nearly matched his career high in rushing and has already matched his career high for touchdown runs. He’s leveled up.
WR Antonio Williams
He continues to be the offense’s most reliable receiving option, as he leads the team in receptions (19), receiving yards (280) and touchdowns (4). The touchdown he caught against Florida State was a prime example of how he stretches defense on a regular basis. The fact that he can also double as a possession receiver who can make plays in space makes him one of Clemson’s most dangerous targets.
RB Phil Mafah
The Florida State game was his first true “workhorse” game of the season. He rushed a season-high 25 times. That’s nine more times than in any game this season. Naturally, he racked up a season-high 154 yards. No rushing touchdowns, though. But after five games he’s gained 496 yards on just 68 carries for a per-carry average of 7.3 yards. He lulls defenses to sleep with tough yards before he breaks the unit’s back with a big gain.
Wake Forest
QB Hank Bachmeier
The offense flows through his hands and he knows how to produce. He’s thrown for 1,313 yards this season and has completed 63.6 percent of his passes. He hasn’t found the end zone nearly as much as Klubnik (seven), but he’s just as good at avoiding big mistakes. He’s tossed just two interceptions. That should not be a surprise. He’s a sixth-year senior with a wealth of starting experience.
RB Demond Claiborne
Like Mafah, the junior doesn’t shy away from a big workload. He’s coming off his best game of the season against NC State, as he carried 20 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns. It was his second multi-touchdown game of the season. He has 471 yards in five games, with a 5.8-yard average on 81 carries. Where he has the upper hand on Mafah is the end zone. He’s found it seven times — six on the ground and once through the air.
WR Taylor Morin
In his fifth year of college, Morin is the receiver Bachmeier is going to look to when he needs to move the chains. He leads the Demon Deacons in receptions (26) and receiving yards (345). He hasn’t found the end zone yet, but he has a track record. He had a career-high nine touchdown receptions in 2022. He’s on pace to eclipse his career-high of 47 receptions, also set that season.