Trevor Lawrence knows a thing or two about winning football games.

The Clemson quarterback is arguably off to the best start of his career, and after having last weekend off is now set to kick off a stretch of six consecutive games against ACC opponents. First up is the Virginia Cavaliers and a reamtch of last year's ACC Championship Game.

The Cavaliers are coming off of a 38-20 season opening win over Duke, a game in which Virginia forced seven turnovers. Five of those turnovers came by way of interceptions, and while Lawrence knows he must be wary of the aggressive style of defense the Cavaliers play, he says the primary focus is on themselves and trusting in the process.

"I think the biggest thing is just focusing on us and our game plan," Lawrence said on Tuesday. "You know, staying aggressive but at the same time, Virginia does a good job of changing up coverages. They're really disciplined, they don't give you too much, so just taking what they what they give you. But also knowing when to take your shots and when to push the ball downfield, I think is really important."

The top-ranked Tigers may be coming in as huge favorites, but Lawrence and his teammates aren't overlooking anyone. They are well-coached, good at what they do on the defensive side of the ball, and head coach Bronco Medenhall will have his team prepared for the primetime matchup in Death Valley.

"I watched the tape and that's obviously the first game they played this year, but even just all the games from last year too," Lawrence said. "Virginia does a really good job, they stay disciplined, and they don't really have any guys out of place. You can tell they're really well coached and they know what they're doing so they do a really good job for sure."

