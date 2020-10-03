SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Trevor Lawrence and No. 1 Tigers Preparing for Well Coached Virginia Team

JP-Priester

Trevor Lawrence knows a thing or two about winning football games. 

The Clemson quarterback is arguably off to the best start of his career, and after having last weekend off is now set to kick off a stretch of six consecutive games against ACC opponents. First up is the Virginia Cavaliers and a reamtch of last year's ACC Championship Game. 

The Cavaliers are coming off of a 38-20 season opening win over Duke, a game in which Virginia forced seven turnovers. Five of those turnovers came by way of interceptions, and while Lawrence knows he must be wary of the aggressive style of defense the Cavaliers play, he says the primary focus is on themselves and trusting in the process.

"I think the biggest thing is just focusing on us and our game plan," Lawrence said on Tuesday. "You know, staying aggressive but at the same time, Virginia does a good job of changing up coverages. They're really disciplined, they don't give you too much, so just taking what they what they give you. But also knowing when to take your shots and when to push the ball downfield, I think is really important."

The top-ranked Tigers may be coming in as huge favorites, but Lawrence and his teammates aren't overlooking anyone. They are well-coached, good at what they do on the defensive side of the ball, and head coach Bronco Medenhall will have his team prepared for the primetime matchup in Death Valley.

"I watched the tape and that's obviously the first game they played this year, but even just all the games from last year too," Lawrence said. "Virginia does a really good job, they stay disciplined, and they don't really have any guys out of place. You can tell they're really well coached and they know what they're doing so they do a really good job for sure."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Former Tiger, Current Chiefs Defender Bashaud Breeland Pleads Guilty in S.C. Court

Former Clemson defensive back and current Kansas City Chiefs defender Bashaud Breeland avoided jail time after an April incident in which he pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and public disorderly conduct, according to The Rock Hill Herald.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson TEs Looking To Make An Impact

Clemson sophomore tight end Davis Allen said the position group has worked hard to be more of a focal point in this year's offense. The group has nine catches through two games including a touchdown.

Travis Boland

AllClemson.com's Game Picks for Saturday, Oct. 3

Publisher Zach Lentz and deputy editor Brad Senkiw's picks for nearly every college football game this weekend.

Zach Lentz

Monte Lee and Clemson Baseball Anxious to Be Back on Field

Monte Lee and the Clemson baseball team are ready to get back on the field as the Tigers start fall practice.

JP-Priester

Preview and Prediction: Clemson vs. Virginia

Clemson holds a commanding 39-8-1 lead in the series with Virginia, including a 10-8-1 advantage since 1990 after Clemson won the first 29 games of the series.

Zach Lentz

Will Spiers: Clemson's Quiet Leader

Clemson redshirt senior Will Spiers may be a punter, but that doesn't stop him from being a leader for Clemson both on and off the field

Christopher Hall

Tigers in the NFL: No Position Change for Isaiah Simmons...Yet

In this week's look at former Clemson players in the NFL, Isaiah Simmons is sticking at linebacker for a safety-depleted Arizona squad while the pressure is on Deshaun Watson and Houston to get first win.

Brad Senkiw

UVA Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall Excited for ACC Title Game Rematch

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall credits Clemson for exposing deficiencies in program, accelerating Cavs' growth

Christopher Hall

Family Like Culture at Clemson too Much to Resist for Andrew Mukuba

Clemson landed a commitment from SI All-American candidate Andrew Mukuba on Thursday adding to what is already the third best recruiting class in the country

JP-Priester

Clemson Picks Up Commitment From Highly Touted Safety Andrew Mukuba

Clemson added Andrew Mukuba to an already stellar recruiting class on Thursday when one of the nation's top safety prospects and SI All-American candidate, committed to the Tigers

JP-Priester