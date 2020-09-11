SI.com
AllClemson
Clemson Unbothered by Game Atmosphere Saturday Night in Winston-Salem

Christopher Hall

The 2020 football season has arrived.

After an unprecedented offseason and fall camp, the Clemson gridiron gang is simply ready to play football and let all the unknowns handle themselves. 

It is still unclear just how noisy it will get with piped-in noise and music at Truist Field on Saturday night, but whether you ask head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott or any offensive player, it just doesn't matter. 

Offensively, Clemson has planned for various scenarios Saturday night. Tight End Braden Galloway told the media last week the team will have to bring and create their energy under the lights in Winston-Salem. 

Wide Reciever Amari Rodgers echoed those same sentiments this week. 

"It's going to be like practice," he said. "That's what we've been saying to each other. If we can't bring the energy in practice, how are we going to do it in a game?" 

Rodgers said the energy they've put into practice will carry over into Saturday's game when-just like at practice-it'll only be the team and the coaches but with Wake Forest on the other sideline. 

"So that is why we are bringing that energy in practice now so we are used to that environment that is going to be that and I think we've done a good job with it," Rodgers said. 

