Clemson Unranked in AP Poll
Now entering Week 4 with a losing record after losses to Georgia Tech and LSU, the Clemson Tigers are unranked in the AP Poll for the first time since December of 2023. The Tigers were also unranked in this week's Coaches Poll.
On Saturday, the Tigers lost to Georgia Tech, which is now No. 18 in the AP Poll, 24-21, after the Yellow Jackets made a 55-yard field goal as time expired.
Despite entering the season with high expectations by returning over ten starters from last year's squad that reached the College Football Playoff, Clemson has not looked like the national championship contender that they were once viewed to be during the offseason.
Although both losses leave the Tigers on thin ice if they hope to be a playoff contender by the season’s end, it’s worth noting that both losses came down to the games final play. The team may not be firing on all cylinders just yet, but they have shown flashes of the team that took down No.8 SMU during last year's ACC Championship Game.
While it has been a slow start to the season offensively, the Tigers put together their most complete offensive performance of the season despite the heart-breaking loss.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik completed just over 57 percent of his passes for 207 yards and a touchdown.
Projected first-round pick Antonio Williams was still sidelined due to an injury, but sophomore wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. stepped up with seven catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt sophomore Cole Turner added three catches for 27 yards.
After a forgettable performance in the season opener, Adam Randall has showcased some impressive comfort in the backfield over the past two games. The former wide receiver averaged 5.3 yards per carry while rushing 15 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. During Clemson’s come-from-behind win against Troy, Randall led the Tigers with 21 rushes for 112 yards and a touchdown, ultimately finishing the game with 165 all-purpose yards.
Defensively, the Tigers had some struggles both in the air and while defending the run.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King is primarily known for his ability to affect games with his legs, but the sixth-year player threw for a season-high 211 yards while completing just over 71 percent of his passes. He was also the Yellow Jackets’ leading rusher, carrying the ball 25 times for a total of 103 yards and a touchdown while averaging 4.1 yards per carry.
Clemson’s season may not be over just yet, but some critical adjustments need to be made immediately if they hope to contend for a playoff spot.
The Tigers host Syracuse on Saturday at noon with television coverage on ACC Network.