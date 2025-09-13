Georgia Tech Stings No. 12 Clemson on Game-Winning Field Goal
ATLANTA— A 55-yard field goal by Aidan Birr put Georgia Tech past the No. 12 Clemson Tigers at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Clemson fought back down double-digits and had the game tied with 3:26 remaining in the game. The Yellow Jackets would pick out 38 yards on their next drive and lined up the game-winning kick, giving the Tigers their first loss in ACC play.
The Tigers had their chances, recording more total yards than their opponent, but turnovers and costly missed tackles saw the team remain in the contest from start to end.
First half woes continued for Clemson into Atlanta, turning the ball over on a Cade Klubnik turnover that would later turn into the first points of the game. At times, it felt like the Yellow Jackets were going to run away with the contest before the Tigers began to string plays together on offense.
The team was down as much as 13 points before the Clemson defense tightened up. The Tigers forces two three-and-outs to begin the second half that turned the tide of the game completely, including the Clemson touchdown that would take the lead.
The rushing attack opened on a near-surrender call by the Tigers. On 3rd-and-22, Swinney elected for a rush by Adam Randall that created a 30-yard burst. Clemson would later score on the drive, its only points of the first half.
Randall finished with 80 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Clemson’s final drive of the first half proved to be important, scoring its first points of the game from a one-yard punch by quarterback Cade Klubnik. Two drives later, Klubnik hit wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. for a 73-yard score, giving Clemson its first and only lead of the game.
Georgia Tech fought back, retaking the lead from a 13-play, 90-yard drive led by quarterback Haynes King. King would punch it in from a yard away to retake the lead, completing a two-point conversion for a seven-point lead.
A drive later, Randall would punch in a two-yard touchdown, coming from another long drive, this one as well with 13 plays and 75 yards.
Klubnik finsihed with 207 yards and a touchdown, fumbling and throwing an interception in the loss. The senior had 62 yards and a score on the ground through 17 attempts.
No other receiver had more than 30 receiving yards except for Wesco, who had 126 yards and a touchdown from seven receptions.
Clemson will be back in action at home against Syracuse next Saturday at noon.