Clemson WR Amari Rodgers Excited For Final Trot Down The Hill in Death Valley

It seems nearly every year Dabo Swinney has a senior class chasing records and that is once again the case in this wild and unprecedented 2020 season.

With a win on Saturday over Pittsburgh, Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers and the senior class will exit Death Valley having never lost a home game. They can also deliver retribution for 43-42 loss from the Panthers in 2016--which happens to be the last time Clemson dropped a game in Memorial Stadium.

As if that wasn't enough, Saturday's game is also designated as Military Appreciation Day and will be the first time the Tigers have played since Nov. 7 in South Bend.

To say the least, Clemson has plenty to be fired up about when they run down the hill at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. It will be an emotional jog onto Frank Howard Field for Rodgers and other seniors who will likely be touching the rock before a game for the final time.

"It's going to be an emotional day just knowing it's the last time I'll be running down the hill," Rodgers said on Tuesday. "But I'm just excited about the opportunity to go out there with my brothers for the last time. We have a chance to make history."

While the Tigers acknowledge the steaks and records that seem to be within reach nearly every single week, Dabo Swinney's gang is more focused on winning the game first and foremost.

For the senior from Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday's opportunity to be among the first class in program history to be undefeated at home is quite a special achievement and one he doesn't take lightly or for granted.

"I definitely take pride in it because I hate losing," Rodgers said. "I take pride in that especially protecting our home. You never like losing at home, you feel like you let your fans down so we've just got to finish it out. We've got one more so we've got to go out there and do our thing and hopefully get the dub."

Rodgers echoed what's been said the last two days in regard to the disappointment of not playing in Tallahassee. But the senior says he's moved on and is only focused on Pittsburgh.

While the Tigers would normally be preparing for the Gamecocks this week, he said nothing really has changed or feels weird about the week even after the debacle in Flordia on Saturday.

"We're on to Pitt now and preparing for them. I feel like we're even more ready to play now because it's been two weeks. It's been so long and we just want to go out there and play somebody. It's going to be a lot of emotions and excitement."