Clemson’s Star Linebacker Lands With Philadelphia Eagles in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
If there's one thing that every college football and Clemson fan should expect entering a season, it's for the Tigers' defense to be among the best in the nation.
Dabo Swinney understands that winning championships starts on that side of the football, and as a result, Clemson has produced many NFL players on their defense.
That will be the case in the 2025 NFL draft, as Clemson is expected to have a few players drafted, some potentially in the first round.
Among those players is Barrett Carter, the Tigers linebacker. Carter entered the season with high hopes and has delivered, posting 16 total tackles and three sacks.
With Clemson in a good position to make the College Football Playoff, Carter will have an even better chance to raise his stock moving forward. Most mock drafts already have him as a first-round pick, but who knows, if he plays well against the best of the best, he could be a top-15 pick.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department released their latest mock for the 2025 NFL draft, where Barrett was linked to multiple teams.
One of those teams was the Philadelphia Eagles, an organization with a chance to win a Super Bowl moving forward.
"Linebacker is one of the Eagles' current weaknesses and Zach Baun, their best player at the position this season, is an impending free agent. So, Howie Roseman will likely be doing his homework on this year's linebacker class and the Clemson product currently projects as one of the top second-level defenders in this year's draft class. Carter is a good coverage backer. He has impressive athleticism that allows him to man up against running backs and tight ends, and he has the speed to carry them down the field. He also has good eye discipline in zone coverage and the ability to pattern-match, which is significant considering how modern NFL defenses function."
Starting in the NFL as a rookie is getting tougher and tougher each year, but Carter is the type of player who could get serious snaps for the Eagles in his first season.
For now, Carter will focus on helping Clemson accomplish their goals. If he helps them reach the top, there are many reasons to believe he would help himself significantly
He'll have an opportunity to continue dominating on Saturday against Louisville in a game the Tigers should come away with an easy win.