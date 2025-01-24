Clemson's Star-Studded 2022 Recruiting Class Has Lived up to Expectations
The Clemson Tigers have consistently been among the top teams in the ACC under head coach Dabo Swinney.
How has he been able to remain a contender despite the ever-changing landscape of college football and some apprehension about using the transfer portal?
Elite high-school recruiting classes.
In the age of NIL, landing top high school prospects has become a challenge for some programs since they need to have the money to persuade them to commit. Retaining them for the duration of their collegiate career has also become a challenge, as one good season could result in multi-million dollar deals being offered.
While Clemson hasn’t dipped into the transfer portal at all before this cycle, they have done a good job keeping their players with the program.
It is one of the reasons why they are in a position to be one of the elite teams in the country for the 2025 season.
The Tigers were able to keep a lot of their rising juniors in the fold who have become the foundation of what will be an incredibly talented roster for next year.
Many of those building blocks came from a highly decorated 2022 recruiting class that was headlined by star quarterback Cade Klubnik.
The No. 1-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class, and No. 29 overall, he broke out in 2024 with career-highs across the board. He is going to be one of the top-rated signal callers in the nation in 2025 and could position himself to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft as well.
He isn’t the only talented player from the 2022 class who remains at the school, which has led to Craig Haubert of ESPN placing them at No. 13 in his re-rank of that year’s recruiting class, moving them up one spot from where they were three years ago.
“This class didn't deliver on any playoff success, but it did help keep the Tigers near the top of the ACC with two conference titles and one playoff appearance. Their top signee, Cade Klubnik, emerged as a two-year starter, throwing for 3,639 yards and accounting for 43 touchdowns this season. He plans to return to Clemson in 2025. Wide receiver Antonio Williams was another ESPN 300 signee who took a big step forward in 2024 and was clearly their top target this past season. Blake Miller became a three-year starter at tackle and was one of two starters along the offensive line from this class. Defensively, this class supplied three-star Wade Woodaz, Clemson's leading tackler this season.”
There is going to be a lot of continuity on the roster next year, giving the team an advantage over others who have struggled to retain talent season after season.
Recruiting hasn’t been as fruitful recently compared to other teams in the ACC. But, if Swinney is going to start utilizing the transfer portal more and they keep winning on the field, top prospects are still going to flock to the program.