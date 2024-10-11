College Football Expert Believes Clemson Tigers Will Avoid Upset vs. Wake Forest
The Clemson Tigers are among the hottest teams in college football right now. They are entering their Week 7 matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons riding a four-game winning streak.
Not only are the Tigers winning, they are doing so in a convincing fashion.
All four of those wins have come by at least 16 points. They have scored at least 29 points in all of the contests, and 59+ on two occasions.
This unit is humming, which is enabling their defense to find their groove as well. Only four touchdowns have been surrendered in the last two weeks, as Clemson is moving up the rankings.
Part of that, of course, is due to the chaos that ensued last week.
Four teams in the top 10, the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Missouri Tigers and Michigan Wolverines all lost. The USC Trojans, who were No. 11 and Louisville Cardinals, who were No. 23, were defeated as well.
The Tigers were keeping an especially close eye on the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes, their main competition currently along with the Pittsburgh Panthers atop the ACC.
The Hurricanes barely escaped their matchup with the California Golden Bears with a 39-38 victory. That came despite trailing by 25 in the second half and 20 in the fourth quarter.
At this point, it seems like a curse to have a ranking next to your school. Now inside the top 10 themselves, can Clemson avoid one of these epic upsets?
Bill Connelly of ESPN believes that they will. In his Week 7 preview, he shares that the Wake Forest defense will be no match for this offense.
“The last time Wake beat Clemson, it was a 12-7 win for Jim Grobe's Demon Deacons over Tommy Bowden's Tigers in 2008. (So close to 2007!) The Deacs are starting to find traction offensively, but they seem completely incapable of knocking opposing offenses off schedule. If you give up 71 combined points to Louisiana and NC State, you probably aren't beating Clemson.”
Given how explosive this unit has looked, they could be in for another track meet on Saturday afternoon. It would surprise no one if the Tigers ran the Demon Deacons off the field at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Wake Forest has given up 30+ points in all of their games this season except their opener against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.