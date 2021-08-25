Colin Cowherd Talks Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, College Football Playoff

Radio host Colin Cowherd recently talked about whether or not No. 3 Clemson needs a win over No. 5 Georgia to get into the College Football Playoff.

Being one of the nation's best college football programs has its share of advantages.

Over the past several seasons, Clemson has evolved into one of those programs, making six consecutive appearances in the playoff and winning two national titles in the process.

Along the way, the Tigers have built up enough cache with the College Football Playoff committee, that more often than not, they're going to get the benefit of the doubt. That's one reason Colin Cowherd doesn't think No. 3 Clemson is facing a must-win situation when it comes to their season-opening matchup with No. 5 Georgia on September 4, despite not having another quality opponent on the schedule.

“Do you know Clemson faces one ranked team all year,” Cowherd said on a recent show. “And that is in their opener against Georgia. So whether or not I think Clemson is the best team and I think you could certainly make an argument they are, they're gonna end up in the playoff. So even if they lose to Georgia, they're gonna roll over the rest of their (schedule). They'll probably have one or two close games."

Although, Cowherd isn't sure the Tigers will have to worry about overcoming a loss in the matchup of top-five teams. The longtime radio host thinks Clemson has an advantage in two key areas, which in his mind, could be enough to carry the team to a win.

“So Clemson plays one ranked team," Cowherd said. "That game’s about a three-point swing either way. I’ll probably take Clemson because I love their quarterback and coach. Clemson is going to be in the playoffs."

One of those advantages is sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Cowherd saw enough of the Tigers' new starting quarterback in 2020 to be blown away by his potential and thinks the young signal-caller really only had one area in which he needed to show some improvement ahead of the coming season.

"He is insane,” Cowherd said. “His only issue is, everything's a fastball, he's got to learn tempo. But in terms of talent, size, arm, you’re like (wow).”

