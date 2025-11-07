Dabo Swinney Praises Clemson WR’s Development Over the Past Year
In Week 8 against SMU, the Clemson Tigers lost their lead receiver, Bryant Wesco Jr., who landed awkwardly on his neck after being flipped while fielding a punt. Fortunately, the neck and back injury turned out to be a best-case scenario, but it will still sideline Wesco for the remainder of the season.
With Wesco out, Clemson desperately needed someone to step up in the passing game, and that's exactly what T.J. Moore has done. The sophomore wideout has quickly become a reliable target alongside Antonio Williams, giving signal caller Cade Klubnik a dependable duo to lean on in the absence of his top receiver.
Head coach Dabo Swinney took notice, praising Moore's growth and consistency during this past Thursday's press conference, noting that it all started with improving his practice habits.
"Oh man, in fact, I was just talking to him today," Swinney said. "He's just learned how to practice. I'm really proud of TJ."
Swinney reflected on Moore's growth over the past year, noting how far the freshman has progressed since the previous season.
"He was one of those guys last year who was really talented and the game came easily to him, but he wasn't very detailed and didn't have great practice habits," Swinney continued. "But that's our job: to coach, teach, develop, and then the player has to buy into it."
"I'm just really proud of him because he has a completely different mindset. Even in the early part of camp and the first part of the season, he was still working towards what we wanted him to be, but when you come out and watch him practice, it translates to the field."
Since Wesco's injury, Moore has logged seven catches for 216 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
But, similar to true freshman running back Gideon Davidson, the growth hasn't only come when he has the ball in his hands, but rather in the finer things at the position.
To Swinney, one of the biggest things that has stood out about Moore is his physicality off the ball and his blocking ability at wide receiver.
"He's practicing with the right mindset and habits that lead to production on game day," Swinney relayed. "I'm really proud of him. His blocking and play without the ball. He did a lot of good things [vs. Duke]. Everybody notices the big, long touchdown, but man, he's in there in a tight set and he's blocking and covering guys up and playing very physical and doing things without the ball. That's what you want to see."