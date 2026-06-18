Dabo Swinney Given Laughable Ranking in ACC Coaches List

Clemson football has one of the most memorable coaches of the modern era of college football with Dabo Swinney. Yet, the national media is giving him disrespect in his own conference.

On3 released its power rankings for all 17 coaches, and Swinney was ranked third on the list. Despite having the most ACC Championships and appearances out of everybody on the ranking, perhaps combined, he scraps the top trio.

Before even coaching a snap in ACC play, On3’s Andy Staples put Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin ahead of Swinney. Miami’s Mario Cristobal was put at No. 1 in the preseason ranking. He has not made an ACC Championship while being the Hurricanes’ head coach, nor made an appearance in Charlotte.

Since the 2021 season, Clemson has flirted with ACC Championship wins and seasons of underachievement. Yet, Swinney was able to make a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024 to add to his previous six that he made between 2015 20.

One could argue recency has made up this list so far, with other notable names like Florida State’s Mike Norvell and North Carolina’s Bill Belichick outside the top 10. While both had lackluster seasons for their respective programs, a strong 2026 season could put them back in the top 10, let alone the top 5.

The same goes for Swinney, who had one of the worst seasons as Clemson’s head coach with a 7-6 record in 2025. The Tigers entered the season as the No. 4 team in the country before dropping to 1-3 to begin the season. It came after resilience through the transfer portal was proven to be the wrong decision, while his offense and defense couldn’t play complementary at times.

With Cristobal making the national championship with Miami last season, yet not making the ACC Championship, the Hurricanes have plenty of momentum after overachieving. They also continued their strong stretch of transfer portal signings with Duke transfer quarterback Darien Mensah.

Franklin, joining the Hokies this offseason, has put more excitement in Blacksburg, Virginia, than ever before. That gives the program momentum, despite Franklin making only one College Football Playoff appearance with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

2026 is an important year for Swinney to write back on the national media, which continues to disrespect him after recent seasons of underwhelming finishes. That starts with a new starting quarterback, Christopher Vizzina, and bringing back offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who kicked the Clemson offense into a new gear from 2011-14.

The Clemson head coach will also see both Miami and Virginia Tech at home, meaning he could prove the rankings wrong with two statement wins in October next season.