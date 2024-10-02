Dabo Swinney Reveals Why Clemson Played Against Stanford Amid Hurricane Helene
Clemson took care of business on Saturday against Stanford, beating the Cardinal 40-14. The Tigers are now 3-1 on the season and look to have a real chance to win the ACC.
While Saturday was a good day for Clemson, part of the state of South Carolina dealt with Hurricane Helene.
Hurricane Helene has done horrible damage to South Carolina, North Carolina, and other states.
According to the Associated Press, 36 people have been killed in South Carolina due to Helene.
Clemson cancelled classes on Monday due to the hurricane but played the game on Saturday, which has caused an uproar over the decision from higher-ups.
Sadly, it was a lose-lose situation for Clemson. If they didn't play, they would've had to play the game at a later date. They played the game, and as a result, some have had an issue with it.
Head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the decision to play, saying that he trusts the decisions-makers to do what's right in the moment.
“I trust our leadership here,” Swinney said, according to Will Vandervort of The Clemson Insider. “Honestly, it is one of those decisions, as a leader, that you make that is going to receive criticism either way. So, at the end of the day, it is one of those things where you cannot please everybody. Whatever decision you make, you are probably going to get asked the same question. I think, as a leader, you have to do what is best. I do not make those decisions, I just get the team ready to play. We have great leadership in Jim Clements an Graham Neff.”
People have rightful complaints. Whether they're upset about the safety of being at the game, the need for gas and ice, or the damage caused by Hurricane Helene, Clemson couldn't have done anything to solve the issue.
Sports often bring people together, and linebacker Sammy Brown believes their win helped them do just that.
“I’m just really happy we could put a smile on a lot of people’s faces,” Brown said after the game. “I know a lot of people are going through a lot of hard stuff. It’s good to put a smile on peoples faces and get a win.”
The game is over, and attention is now on helping the people of South Carolina.
Our thoughts are with everyone dealing with Hurricane Helene as they face something no one should ever have to.