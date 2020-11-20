SI.com
Deshaun Watson 'Not Surprised' by Hopkins' TD Catch, Eager to Face Cam Newton on Sunday

Christopher Hall

In his Wednesday Zoom press conference, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson discussed his former teammate DeAndre Hopkins' internet-breaking touchdown grab and his relationship with Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. 

Hopkins made an absolutely ridiculous grab on a 43-yard Kyler Murray 'Hail Mary' in triple coverage last Sunday for a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of a 32-30 thriller over the Buffalo Bills. 

The catch sent the internet into a full-blown frenzy--as it should have. But for those who have followed DeAndre Hopkins' career from Clemson and even dating back to his days at nearby D.W. Daniel High School, his incredible play didn't come as a surprise because he's made plays like that for years. 

Still an unbelievable sequence of events for the former Houston Texans wideout and four-time Pro Bowler. Hopkins' former teammate and fellow Clemson alum, Deshaun Watson, was asked for his reaction to the play during his Wednesday presser. 

"We were on the plane ride coming back from Cleveland, but man, that's just Hop," Watson said. "Just like you said, it was no surprise. That is a guy that does it daily and that's what he's known for and being legendary in legendary moments. He made a great play for them and got them a W." 

Watson joined Hopkins in Houston in 2017 as the 12th overall pick to the Houston Texans after he led Clemson to a National Championship victory over Alabama. The two became quite the tandem until Hopkins was traded away to Arizona over the summer in a head-scratching move. 

The former Clemson quarterback also spoke of his relationship with Cam Newton who is in his first season with the New England Patriots after playing for the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2019.

The two have become friends through the years and Watson is eager for the opportunity to play against him Sunday in Houston's NRG Stadium. 

"Cam is a big brother to me. Life experiences, life advice, football advice he's just always been there for me since I was in high school. We have a great relationship and we always support each other. He's a guy I based my game on especially at a young age and the reason I watched Auburn when he was in college," Watson said. "He's always been my favorite quarterback so a cool opportunity for us to be able to go against each other." 

Houston (2-7) hosts New England (4-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Houston. Newton and the Patriots are two-point favorites over Watson and the Texans. 

