    November 2, 2021
    Deshaun Watson Stays Put In Houston

    Deshaun Watson will not be traded till at least the offseason.
    The Houston Texans did not trade quarterback Deshaun Watson. After rumors heating up the last few weeks the team elected to not trade the former Clemson Tiger.

    There was plenty of talk that the Miami Dolphins would acquire Watson and they seemed to be the most interested team. Other team’s such as the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos were rumored as well. The asking price for Watson went back up after the Texans got word that Watson was going to settle with the 22 accusers in the legal cases he is going through.

    Arch Manning visits Clemson for Florida State game

    Arch Manning 'Loved' Clemson Visit, Looking for School That Will 'Push Him to be Best'

    Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart spoke with All Clemson about 2023 QB Arch Manning's weekend visit to Clemson.

    Tigers Must Be Ready For Another 'Problem' QB

    The Clemson Tigers run of dangerous QBs continues this week.

    Miami hoped to get a deal done, but not enough of their parameters were met to get the deal done. Seemingly, a risk of a deal to make with the future in question. A risk that Miami owner Stephen Ross was not willing to make.  

    The Houston Texans have given the keys to rookie Davis Mills so far this season and that probably will not change. The team is 1-7, so the season looks to be a waste and trying to get Watson back in playing likely won’t be possible. NFL has not handed down any punishment that it eventually could after all of the legal issues are taken care of.

    Watson is not a free-agent until 2026, so it will be interesting to see where his future takes him. The team could wait to trade him in the offseason. Once all of the legal issues are worked through and he is eligible to play with no ramifications, the asking price could skyrocket to multiple first-round picks. It is a long shot for sure, but maybe the Texans and Watson can fix the broken relationship. Time will tell on that front and for now Watson is a member of the Texans.

    The Dolphins currently hold the third-worst odds of winning the AFC East at +14000, according to FanDuel.

