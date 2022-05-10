Deshaun Watson to Give Depositions This Week, Next Month

CLEMSON, S.C. — It is appearing more and more likely former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will not have a trial before the NFL season begins.

This news comes out of Cleveland, as Cleveland.com reported the Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback will be deposed twice this week then on several occasions in June. The depositions and the timing of potential dates for a trial in any of the 22 lawsuits filed against Watson were discussed Monday during a hearing in Houston, Texas.

Judge Rabeaa Collier, with the Harris County District in Texas, heard arguments from both attorneys about issues that are preventing the cases against Watson from proceeding at a quicker pace. Watson is being accused by 22 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massages.

Watson was signed by the Browns on March 18, a deal worth $230 million over five years. This came after two grand juries in Texas decided not to file criminal charges against the quarterback.

The two attorneys agreed that Watson will be deposed in two cases this Friday and then six more on June 21-23. There are still seven other depositions that have not been scheduled.

Watson’s attorney also argued there are several depositions from the accusers’ side that they need to complete. The difficultly of scheduling all the depositions on both sides makes it unlikely a trial will begin before Aug. 1.

Both sides had previously agreed to not to hold a trial between Aug. 1 and March 1, 2023, so it does not conflict with the NFL schedule.

If a trial or a settlement is not reached before the start of the 2022 season, Watson will get to play the whole season, as the NFL had already stated it will not make a decision regarding any disciplinary action until his legal issues have come to some type of conclusion.