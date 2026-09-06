Everything Important Dabo Swinney Said After Clemson's Blowout Loss to LSU

Clemson Football kicked off its 2026 season in the worst fashion possible, suffering a devastating 51-10 loss to LSU in Baton Rouge, which is the worst loss by the program since head coach Dabo Swinney took over in 2008.

While the contest began with optimism for Tiger fans after an interception on the second play of the game that led to a 49-yard field goal, it went all downhill from there.

Given the outcome, plenty of fans are wondering what Swinney has to say for himself and his team. Now it's time to find out; here are some of the key quotes from his postgame press conference.

What the Numbers Say

To begin, Swinney pointed to quarterback Christopher Vizzina's pick-six early in the first quarter as the game's turning point. However, he emphasized the impact of the team's failure to slow the run more than anything, specifically the defense's inability to set the edge and contain the quarterback on third down.

"We never really gave ourselves a chance to settle in," he began. "You know, the pick-six was really big as far as a momentum standpoint, but at the end of the day, you're not going to win if you can't stop the run, and we didn't particularly set the edge. So we just did a really poor job at setting the edge, you know, especially versus the stretch. And then the quarterback run, which really killed us on third down. I think they were 11-of-16 on third down, and, uh, you know, two 100-yard rushers, and the quarterback is one of them."

Turning to the offense, Swinney pointed to a lack of rhythm as the root issue, one that showed up in a lopsided third-down conversion rate.

"On the flip side of it, offensively, you know, rhythm, four first downs [through three quarters], which led to even worse third downs," the veteran coach said. "One of thirteen on third down, not going to win many football games there."

Swinney later went on to summarize the contest as a whole, saying, "[We] just got outplayed, outcoached in every facet tonight and there's no other way to say it."

Looking Ahead

While Clemson and Swinney may have suffered their worst loss in nearly two decades, there's nothing they can do about it now besides move on and get better.

All it's about is controlling the controllable, and that's what the team is focused on heading into back-to-back home contests against FCS program Georgia Southern and ACC foe North Carolina.

"This one's over," he said bluntly. "And I know everyone's focus will be on the score and all that stuff, but we've got to put our focus on what we can control, and this one's over. And so we got to move on and get back to work Monday. We got two home games coming up in a row."

"We got to try to find a way to win this week and create some momentum heading into conference play. So that'll be our goal: to grow our team from what happened tonight and, you know, pick these guys up. I was proud of them, they did not quit, you know, but nowhere near good enough to win a game like that tonight."

Quarterback Play

Clemson saw two signal callers take the field on Saturday.

Starter Vizzina completed 10-of-16 passes for 82 yards and a pick-six before being replaced by true freshman Tait Reynolds for the final drive of the first half.

Reynolds finished the night with 22 passing yards, and Vizzina didn't see the field again until the fourth quarter, which included a seven-play, 71-yard touchdown drive.

"Well, I mean, we'll study the film. The pick-six hurt, I mean, that hurt. I think it was a drop-in, and [Vizzina] didn't see him. So good play by them, I think that was a killer. I think CV made some nice throws, and Tait, you know, kind of came in there. [It] was good to be able to get him in there and get him playing and let him get hit a little bit. I wish it had been different circumstances, but you know, both of those guys we'll evaluate them, and we'll keep moving forward."

Heading into next week, the position remains one of the biggest question marks within the program, as Swinney and company don't know who will get the start.

"I don't know," he replied when asked. "I mean, we got to watch the tape and evaluate, and we'll go from there."

The position battle that we've seen play out since spring will now carry on into the season, whether that's going drive-for-drive or quarter-for-quarter, as Swinney feels both players are on equal footing. He also brought up the thought of preseason games yet again, as he felt it would've helped them "work the kinks out."

"That's what I said coming into it," he reminded the media. "That's why I said, you know, it was like we didn't want to guarantee that he was going to play, but it was pretty likely he was going to play, and so we needed to go play games. Again, I wish we had, you know, a game or two where you got to go work the kinks out, but that's not the stick we drew, right?"

How Chad Morris Did in His First Game Back

We all know Morris was re-hired by Clemson to begin 2026 after being away from the program for over a decade. Swinney saw the move as a return to his roots, and while some agreed with the idea, others felt it was the wrong one, given that Morris had taken a year off from coaching and had never really found success after leaving the program.

When asked how he would evaluate the play-calling, he kept it as real as he could.

"Obviously, I mean, not good, right? I mean, we didn't do anything good," Swinney responded. "I thought we had great preparation, and those guys have worked tirelessly. I mean, they really have put, you know, we have put so much into it, and you know, when you don't get the results that you want, it's frustrating. It's disappointing, but he'll get them better. But tonight was not what we hoped for, worked for or expected."

The Difference in Roster Construction

There's been a lot of talk over the past few months, especially recently, about the morality of the way Lane Kiffin has constructed his revamped roster since taking over the LSU job nearly a year ago.

The Tigers' roster features over 50 new players and is estimated to be one of the most expensive in college football, if not the most expensive outright. It will even welcome NFL players to the team following a recent Louisiana court ruling.

That said, Swinney doesn't think the loss has anything to do with any of that, nor does he think it put Clemson at a disadvantage against the SEC program. To him, it just comes down to playing football.

"No, it's football," he quickly responded. "We didn't do football stuff well, though. I mean, we've got to be better with things that we can control. Give them credit. You know, I'm not sitting around and judging other people [based on] what their resources are or what they can do, whatever. That's, you know, it is what it is. It's our job to be the best that we can be. We were not that tonight, you know, with what we have. And so, it's my job to get us better."

Injuries

Ahead of the contest, it was announced that fifth-year offensive lineman Collin Sadler was questionable, according to Pete Nakos. Ultimately, he didn't end up playing in the contest, leaving redshirt sophomore Easton Ware, who never played a snap of College Football, to start at right tackle.

"Obviously, Sadler not being able to play was something that was disappointing," Swinney informed. "You know, he just wasn't quite able to get there. [The injury] was kind of a fluke thing in the weight room. But he's going to be back; he just wasn't quite able to go."

He later added that Sadler's injury is short-term.

Throughout the matchup, other injuries came about, including to defensive tackles Markus Strong and Champ Thompson. While Thompson should be fine, Strong's situation is much more concerning.

"Yeah. Uh, didn't sound good on Markus, unfortunately," Swinney said about the injury. "So, I don't know, you know, I don't have anything confirmed. We'll have to, you know, see tomorrow, but it did not sound good on him with a lower leg injury. We'll see. We'll hope for the best, you know, from a timeline standpoint."

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