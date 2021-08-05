Fall Camp Primer: Clemson Tigers to Watch

Fall camp begins at Clemson on Friday, and offseason questions finally begin to be answered.

There is a good chance coaches will be asked about every single scholarship player and even a handful of walk-ons over the course of the next three weeks. It's going to be a lot to digest.

However, these are the names you'll need to keep up with the most during the Tigers' preparation for the Sept. 4 season opener against Georgia in Charlotte, N.C.:

Justyn Ross: Here's a no-brainer. The receiver is one of the most talented players in the country, but he hasn't been officially cleared for contact following last summer's neck surgery. While signs point to him returning in full, his progress and health will continue to be a topic all month.

Hunter Helms: Sure, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's progress through fall camp is important, but he's a five-star prospect with incredible size and pedigree. How Helms, a walk-on, improves and proves himself in fall camp is the bigger storyline. Backup QB Taisun Phommachanh won't be ready for Week 1, so Helms has to be ready.

Xavier Thomas: The stout edge rusher looks like a different person and is in the best shape of his Clemson career, but still, few folks thought "XT" would be around for a fourth season in a Tiger uniform. Pay attention to practice reports to figure out where he is on the depth chart and if he's looking like the defensive end people in Tiger Town are expecting to finally see.

Andrew Mukuba: This freshman has future star written all over him, but he might be needed more sooner than later. Mukuba is cross-training at safety and cornerback. How quickly he learns both positions but also impresses his coaches will determine how quickly a role develops. Clemson could end up using him at a slim cornerback spot if Fred Davis, who's in legal trouble, serves some kind of suspension.

Frank Ladson Jr./Joseph Ngata: It's not always fair to link players together like this but based on last season's health and COVID-19 protocol issues both went through from fall camp through the season's end, let's see if they practice each and every day and if they're in yellow jerseys. One, if not both of these receivers need to make an impact in the passing game, especially while Ross gets back into the swing of things.

Will Shipley: The shiny new offensive toy was talked up at ACC Kickoff by his teammates, and with the explosive plays from Travis Etienne gone, somebody needs to take up that mantle. The freshman running back is in a crowded position room, but a fall-camp-long rise in work and big moments could push him way up the depth chart and into a consistent role.

Hunter Rayburn: Center is one of the most important positions on the football field, and Clemson has gone through its share of turnover in recent seasons. Rayburn is up next, but starting offensive guard Matt Bockhorst said last month he's been working out some at center. Will the Tigers find their one and only in fall camp or will it extend into Saturdays?

Justin Foster: The senior defensive end originally walked away from the game because of health concerns earlier this year, but improvement with his condition has him back on the roster. Whether or not Foster can impact this team should become pretty apparent during fall camp with how the coaches talk about his play, but it might take some time. He hasn't played since 2019.

Payton Page: One of the highest-ranked players in the 2021 recruiting class, the massive defensive lineman just got on campus this summer, so expectations for this fall should be kept within reason. However, seeing him and hearing what coaches say about him will tell a lot about his future in the program - and whether or not that future is now.

Trenton Simpson: Clemson fans are widely expecting a huge season from the sophomore linebacker, and there are plenty of reasons to be on board with that. Let's see if the coaches talk him up and where they see him playing. The big question should be about his pass coverage and if he's improved it enough to be on the field in most situations.

