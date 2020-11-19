Florida State's Cory Durden Opts Out of Remainder of 2020 Season

The hits keep coming for head coach Mike Norvell and his Florida State Seminoles in his debut season in Tallahassee.

Within the last two weeks, the Seminoles have lost several players and that trend continued this week with the announcement that Chubba Purdy is done for the year following collarbone surgery.

The Seminoles will now have to move forward without another defensive tackle as Cory Durden is opting out for the remainder of the 2020 campaign. This comes on the heels of star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson's season-ending injury suffered against Pittsburgh.

Durden's playing time this season has been limited due to injury and he's only tallied seven stops on the year. The redshirt junior is credited with 68 tackles, including 13.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He doesn't intend on entering the 2021 NFL draft, but he was mum on whether or not he will return to Tallahassee next fall.

The short-handed Seminoles (2-6) face the Tigers (7-1) this Saturday in a high noon kick at Doak Campbell Stadium on ABC. Clemson is a 35.5 road favorite over Florida State.