Former Clemson Offensive Lineman Waived by Minnesota Vikings

Just as we reported that Adam Randall is expected to make the Baltimore Ravens' 53-man roster, the outcome isn't always so favorable for others this time of year.

On Sunday morning, it was announced that former Clemson offensive tackle Tristan Leigh has been waived by the Minnesota Vikings, as first reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

The rookie went undrafted in April but was quickly signed as a UDFA by the NFC North organization following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The #Vikings are waiving rookie OT Tristan Leigh, per source.



Leigh had over 100 snaps at both LT and RT during the preseason and could be a waiver claim. pic.twitter.com/eL63DrTi8d — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 30, 2026

The 23-year-old lineman impressed in limited action during a 13-10 preseason Week 1 win over the New York Giants, posting an 81.2 pass block grade and allowing zero pressures across just 14 snaps at left tackle.

The Vikings staff then moved Leigh over to right tackle during a 13-3 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. In the 46 snaps, the rookie struggled as he let up three pressures, two quarterback hurries and one sack.

Leigh was then moved back to the left side of the offensive line during the team's preseason finale against the Denver Broncos; however, he didn't perform as well as he did at the position the first time around, allowing two pressures and two hurries across 47 offensive snaps.

Prior to his young NFL career, Leigh spent five seasons with the Clemson Tigers and initially entered the program as a five-star prospect, ranking as the No. 14 player nationally, the No. 4 offensive tackle and the No. 1 recruit in Virginia, according to the 247Sports Composite.

For his first two years, he primarily played in a backup role behind now-Chicago Bears offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, appearing in just seven games during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Leight finally stepped into the starting role at left tackle. During his first start against Duke — which ended in an upset win by the Blue Devils — the 6-foot-5, 312-pound lineman struggled, allowing two sacks and three pressures. However, he improved from that point on, allowing just one sack for the rest of the season.

He performed solidly throughout the first five weeks of 2024 but struggled during the mid-way point, allowing 10 pressures, seven hurries and two sacks combined against Wake Forest, Virginia and Louisville. Although he did play a career-high 102 snaps against the Cardinals.

Leigh went on to play well against Virginia Tech and the rival South Carolina Gamecocks; however, he finished the season on a poor note, allowing eight pressures, four hurries, three quarterback hits and one sack across the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff games.

After the season wrapped up, Leigh weighed whether to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, but he ultimately decided to return to Clemson for his fifth and final season.

Unfortunately, the year didn't go as planned for either the Tigers or Leigh.

The team finished 7-6, its worst record since 2010, after opening the year ranked No. 4 in the country. Leigh, meanwhile, appeared in just 10 games as he was sidelined by a nagging ankle injury, which kept him out against Troy, Georgia Tech, SMU and most of the Boston College contest.

Now, the rookie offensive tackle will look for another landing spot across the NFL, and he won't be the only former Tiger in that position, as former Clemson running back Phil Mafah was also waived today by the Dallas Cowboys.