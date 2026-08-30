Former Clemson Running Back Expected to Make Baltimore Ravens 53-Man Roster

With the NFL Preseason now officially over, it's time for organizations to make the hard decisions by cutting down their roster to the 53-man limit.

On Saturday afternoon, it was reported that former Clemson running back Adam Randall is expected to make the 53-man roster for the Baltimore Ravens, according to Brian Wacker.

The news was expected as not only was Randall personally selected by Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti with the 174th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he has also made an early impact throughout the past three weeks of the preseason.

Ravens RB Adam Randall is expected to make the 53-man roster, per @brianwacker1. pic.twitter.com/IVzvdtEwhF — Ravens Nation 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 (@LiveRavenNation) August 29, 2026

In his NFL preseason debut, Randall started strong, logging 12 carries for 46 yards and one touchdown in a 24-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Unfortunately, he would miss the team's second contest against the Minnesota Vikings due to an undisclosed injury, with head coach Jesse Minter saying he was "working through things physically."

The rookie returned for the preseason finale, a 41-7 win over the Washington Commanders. Randall finished the game with five carries for 25 yards, highlighted by a nasty Derrick Henry-esque stiff arm.

When asked what he's shown throughout the preseason, he's echoed the same message since the opener: go out and execute.

"I said it in the first game, just that I can go out there and do it and continue to execute the plan to win each and every single play. And, you know, obviously we have great guys in our room, and you know, just being able to complement them as well."

RB Adam Randall shows off his stiff arm!! 😳



Tune in on @wbaltv11. pic.twitter.com/1Caa3k1pqS — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 28, 2026

Looking back, Randall's football journey has been one of the most intriguing stories out of Clemson in recent history.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound back initially entered the program as a four-star wide receiver and one of the top prospects in the state of South Carolina, according to 247Sports rankings.

He was dealt a bad hand to begin his collegiate career, as he tore his ACL during his first spring camp; however, he was able to return by September and finished his true freshman season with 10 catches for 128 yards across 12 contests.

Over the next two years, he wasn't able to take the next step as a pass-catcher, and by the end of the 2024 season, his future at the position was in question.

In the final two games of that year, Randall gave a glimpse of his future in the backfield: a 41-yard punt return against SMU in the ACC Championship that set up the game-winning 56-yard field goal, followed by lining up at running back against Texas in the first round of the College Football Playoff, where he carried the ball four times for 44 yards.

Following the season's conclusion, he began considering a transfer. But head coach Dabo Swinney was adamant about keeping him in the program, and the two struck an agreement: Randall would transition to running back.

The decision ultimately proved to be the best move Randall could have made for himself, as he was arguably the best offensive player for the Tigers in 2025, totaling 1,068 scrimmage yards and, outside of quarterback Cade Klubnik, a team-high 13 touchdowns.