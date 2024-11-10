Former Clemson Quarterback Ruled Out for Jacksonville Jaguars on NFL Sunday
A former Clemson Tigers quarterback will not play this Sunday in the NFL.
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play this weekend as the team prepares to take on the Minnesota Vikings. He will be inactive due to a left shoulder injury.
According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, the injury may prevent Lawrence from missing multiple weeks in a season that is already lost for the organization.
“The question is whether Lawrence will make it back for next Sunday vs. the Lions or whether the team will give him one more week off with Jacksonville’s bye coming the week after,” writes Schefter.
The former Tiger has had a tough season. The Jaguars are one of the worst teams in the NFL, with a 2-7 record. He is currently ninth in the league with 2,004 passing yards and tied for tenth with 11 passing touchdowns on the season.
With the Jaguars already multiple games outside the final wildcard spot in the AFC, there should be no rush to bring back Lawrence as he is still seen as the franchise quarterback. The organization is close to picking towards the top of the 2025 NFL draft and could use that pick to select someone to help bolster the weapons around him so the team can return to the postseason for the first time since 2022.
Lawrence is one of the best quarterbacks to wear a Clemson Tigers uniform in the history of the program. He led Clemson to a national championship as a true freshman in 2018. Over his three seasons under center in Death Valley he had a 34-2 record as a starter, making him the winningest starting quarterback in program history.
He threw for over 10,000 yards in the air with 90 touchdowns over his collegiate career which helped him go number one overall in the 2021 NFL draft being selected by the Jaguars.
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones will start in his place on Sunday. Jones, who has starter experience of 42 games in his time with the New England Patriots, is set to make his first start as a Jaguar under head coach Doug Pederson.
The game is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville and will be available on FOX.