Former Clemson Tiger Beaux Collins Makes 53-Man NFL Roster
After three seasons with the Clemson Tigers and a transfer to Notre Dame, where he helped the Fighting Irish reach a national championship appearance last year, Beaux Collins has now marked his territory at the next level with the New York Giants, securing a spot on the 53-man roster.
However, this didn’t come easy for the 22-year-old, who navigated highs and lows in his college career before being able to stand out as an NFL wide receiver.
Collins committed to the Tigers in 2020 as a junior, set to make an immediate impact the following season as Clemson looked to return to the national stage it had reached just two years prior in the 2019 championship game. While he didn’t reach a National Championship with the Tigers, he posted solid numbers over three seasons, totaling 1,290 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 32 games.
The 6-foot-3 wideout never fully broke out into a star receiver for Clemson, but he was a consistent and reliable target when times were tough at the position.
He finished his collegiate career off with the Fighting Irish, recording 490 yards and three touchdowns en route to a National Championship appearance.
It was a successful season for his team, but he didn’t carry a huge stock for the 2025 NFL Draft, leaving him undrafted after the three-day period.
Collins was picked up by the New York Giants a few days following the draft, and hit the ground running right away, hungry for a taste of professional football.
The undrafted free agent turned heads of plenty Giants coaches and staff, before unfortunately suffering an injury that kept him out of training camp and the Giants preseason-opener versus the Buffalo Bills.
Nevertheless he bounced back quickly, catching multiple touchdowns from Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart throughout the rest of camp.
In the midst of a position battle, Collins continued his strong performance in his first preseason appearance versus the New York Jets, catching an 80-yard moon ball from QB1 Russell Wilson.
"Beaux, the person is built the right way. He wants to do everything right," Michael Ghobrial, the Giants' special team coordinator, praised. "You can tell he's a football player, I think [he's] instinctual and tough. I think he's a strong player, and obviously has that long speed, so I think those are all things that can contribute to him being a good special teams player."
He was able to beat out veteran receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Montrell Washington for his spot on the roster, showing just how much belief the G-Men have in the raw talent.
Collins was the only undrafted free agent to make the 53-man roster, as well as the only rookie wide receiver.
Once overlooked on draft night, Collins has forced his way onto the Giants’ roster and into the spotlight. Now, as the lone undrafted free agent to crack the roster, his story is just beginning in New York, where he’s already proving he belongs.