Former Clemson WR Emerging in New York Giants Position Battle
Former Clemson Tigers wide receiver Beaux Collins looks right at home in East Rutherford. Collins spent three years at Clemson before finishing his college career with Notre Dame. The New York Giants signed him as a free agent following April’s draft.
The rookie has been one of the standouts of Giants training camp, flashing the hands and physical frame that once made him one of the ACC's most promising receivers. His path to the Giants, though, has been anything but straightforward.
With the Tigers, Collins showed glimpses of star potential alongside former five-star signal caller D.J. Uiagalelei. However, lingering injuries and inconsistency at the position prevented him from becoming a go-to option.
While he was still able to put up 91 catches, 1,290 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns in his three-year tenure wearing orange, he chose to transfer and finish his collegiate career at Notre Dame, a move that gave him a fresh start.
"I learned a lot from Coach Swinney. Accountability was the main thing; you can't change your ways or grow unless you look at the man in the mirror first. He does a good job of developing dudes into finding your true self," Collins said in an interview last year with the Varsity House.
"I appreciate him for that and staying true to who he is with all the transfer portal jokes and all that, but he's a dude that knows what he wants, knows what he's gonna do, and he doesn't change that – and he's a man of faith so you can't change that for nothing."
Now, that winding journey is paying off, as Collins has been turning heads with the New York Giants.
Since being signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-3 wideout has consistently shown off his sharp route-running and reliable hands.
While he was sidelined in camp and from the first preseason game versus the Bills with an undisclosed injury to start the month of August, he came back quickly and is in a prime position to make the 53-man roster for Big Blue within the coming weeks.
In the time he missed, star receiver and former first-round pick Malik Nabers went down with a toe injury, leaving ample room for Collins to make his mark with the Giants.
Since coming back to camp healthy on August 12, Collins has seen a lot of first-team reps, gaining chemistry with his quarterbacks in the Giants-Jets joint practices, especially projected starter Russell Wilson, including a deep ball touchdown connection between the two.
"I grew up watching Russ on TV, so it's crazy going out there and catching passes from him," Collins said in media availability. "The first couple of times I missed a few of them because of the speed of the game, I had to speed up and get my eyes around quicker, but I really love catching passes from him, it's amazing."
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart also connected with Collins a few times, one for a sideline top-tap catch, and another for a bomb of a touchdown.
Collins is in line to keep carving out reps with the Giants following Bryce Ford-Wheaton's season-ending Achilles injury. The more formidable challenge for him has been Montrell Washington, whose standout summer and preseason debut has made the competition much tighter.
As September draws closer, the looming wide receiver battle is one of New York's most intriguing roster questions — with the head-to-head pressure potentially shaping both players' futures.
Collins looks to continue his strong camp campaign by debuting in the Giants' week two preseason contest against the Jets on Saturday, August 16, at MetLife Stadium.