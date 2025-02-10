Former Clemson Tigers Stars Win Super Bowl Rings with Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night in New Orleans. The Eagles brought three former Clemson Tigers football stars along for the ride.
Running back Will Shipley, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and defensive end KJ Henry were all part of the Eagles’ second Super Bowl title in franchise history.
For Trotter Jr., it was likely an emotional moment. He is the son of former Eagles star Jeremiah Trotter, who was a linebacker for the Eagles when they went to Super Bowl XXXIX and faced the England Patriots. Trotter Jr. experienced that week with his family.
He was selected by the Eagles fifth round of April’s draft. In the regular season he had 25 tackles including nine solo shots. He also had a half-sack and defended a pass. Trotter had a tackle in the Super Bowl.
With the Tigers, he was a second-team all-American in 2022 when he finished the season with 89 tackles and two interceptions. In 2023 he was an all-ACC first-team selection after he finished the campaign with 88 tackles and two interceptions.
Shipley turned into a hero in the NFC Championship game two weeks after he rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown after Kenneth Gainwell left the game and had to go into concussion protocol. Gainwell was cleared to play and served as Saquon Barkley’s backup.
Shipley returned one kickoff for 25 yards and had one tackle on special teams.
In the regular season he rushed for 82 yards and caught four passes for 35 yards.
Shipley was a first-team all-American and a first-team all-ACC selection in 2022 after he rushed for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns, along with 38 receptions for 242 yards. For his Tigers career, he rushed for 2,748 yards and 31 touchdowns, along with 85 receptions with 602 yards and two scores.
The Eagles selected Shipley in the fourth round last April.
Henry was on the Philadelphia practice squad and didn’t play. But, for the season he had three tackles.
Henry was Washington’s fifth-round pick in 2023. He made the team and played in 10 games, finishing with 19 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended. He was released after the 2024 preseason and landed with the Eagles in November after practice squad stints with two other teams.
Henry was on Clemson’s 2018 national championship team and was a second-team all-ACC selection in 2022. He finished with 124 tackles and 13 sacks for his five-year Tigers career.