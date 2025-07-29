Former Clemson WR Signs with Buffalo Bills
After spending several seasons away from the NFL, a former Clemson Tiger is getting another shot to prove himself at the game's highest level.
Former Tigers wide receiver Deon Cain has signed with the Buffalo Bills, the franchise announced Monday via X. Monday's signing marks Cain's third different stint with the organization with the two previous stints coming in 2024.
He first joined the team during last summer's training camp before being released as part of final roster cuts and later returned to be part of their practice squad on Oct. 31 before being waived that December.
Cain has not appeared in an NFL game since 2021, when he was playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed him off the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad in November of 2019.
Since then, Cain has bounced around the practice squads for several NFL teams (Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers), but he has made his most significant mark in the USFL and UFL with the Birmingham Stallions.
Last season, he led the UFL in yards per catch (17.7) while catching 29 passes for 514 yards and six touchdowns. In 2023, he helped lead the Stallions to a USFL Championship while being named the game’s MVP after catching three touchdowns. That season, he led the league with two kick return touchdowns while averaging 27.6 yards per return.
While playing at Clemson from 2015-17, he helped lead the Tigers to a national championship in 2017 while earning Third-Team All-ACC honors. That year, he caught 38 passes for 724 yards and nine touchdowns. Through three seasons at Clemson, Cain caught 130 passes for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns.