Former Clemson Star Re-Enters Concussion Protocol for Second Time in a Month

Clemson Tigers fans are holding their breath again, as former star wideout Tee Higgins has entered the NFL's concussion protocol for the second time in just a month.

Adam Schefter first reported it on Friday afternoon.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins is out Sunday vs. the Ravens due to his concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2025

Following the Cincinnati Bengals ' 39-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, Higgins reported concussion-like symptoms, according to head coach Zac Taylor.

This news came after Higgins insisted he was fine to head back into play to finish the game, but the night of and morning after, he couldn't help but let his coach know about what he was dealing with.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association confirmed this order of events in a joint statement released on Monday.

"Tee Higgins was evaluated twice in-game and cleared to return," the statement relayed. "After the game, in discussion with club medical personnel as part of a postgame evaluation, he notified the team he was experiencing symptoms and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol."

The first concerning moment came as Higgins dove for a sideline pass and landed on his back, with his head hitting the turf on impact. He stayed down for a few minutes, prompting Buffalo's staff to wave over Cincinnati's trainers. Higgins went to the blue medical tent for evaluation but eventually returned to the game.

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins could be looking at a second concussion in just a few weeks. Fell hard on his head: pic.twitter.com/tkeYH2i0rV — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 7, 2025

The next trauma to the head came in the fourth quarter, where Higgins juggled a crossing-route throw before securing it as he hit his head on the turf, completing a crucial 18-yard gain. But once the play was over, he immediately put his hands to his head and was clearly slow getting back to his feet.

Tee Higgins #bengals



Second time today his head slams into the cold ground. Being evaluated now. Hope he’s okay. Just had a concussion in week 12 pic.twitter.com/PxampC8SSH — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) December 7, 2025

He made his way to the sideline, standing off to the side until the Bengals trainers approached and took him into the blue tent for his second evaluation of the day. Despite the concern, he re-entered the game and wrapped up the night with six receptions for a team-best 92 yards and two touchdowns.

For Clemson fans, that toughness is nothing new.

During his three seasons in orange, Higgins played in 43 games and totaled 135 receptions for 2,448 yards , while tying a program record with 27 career receiving touchdowns. He built his reputation on physical, high-point catches; the same traits that were on full display Sunday, even as the hits piled up.

Higgins' latest placement in concussion protocol comes just two weeks after a scary moment in the Bengals' Week 12 matchup with the New England Patriots .

On an incomplete jump-ball attempt, he crashed to the ground and remained still on the field for several minutes before eventually sitting up and being taken off on a cart.

Tee Higgins was knocked unconscious on this play — Higgins is one of about a dozen players injured in Cincinnati today. pic.twitter.com/t6eXVE5PCl — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) November 23, 2025

He entered the league's concussion protocol afterward and missed Cincinnati's next outing — Higgins’ first absence of 2025 — a Thanksgiving Day win over the Baltimore Ravens just four days later. Higgins was finally cleared last Friday, two days before facing Buffalo.

Through 12 games this season, the former Tiger has hauled in 46 passes for 667 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s been chasing his single-season record of 10 touchdowns, which was obtained last season, but another stint in concussion protocol makes that milestone tougher to reach.