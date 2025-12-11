Colin Cowherd Identifies New Potential Problem for Eagles
The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and their defense seems to have taken another leap this year. They are in relative control of the NFC East at 8–5 and have a soft schedule the rest of the way that includes a perceived layup against the Raiders and two games against the Jayden Daniels-less Commanders.
While all of that looks good on paper, this is a team that does not simply sail smoothly even when they are en route to capturing the sport's biggest prize. There’s been a good deal of in-season drama for the defending champions, though some of it seems to be in the rearview mirror as A.J. Brown is getting plenty of productive touches.
Stay tuned, though, as the short-lived positivity rabbit has been reassigned and there will be plenty of ups and downs before Philadelphia ultimately finishes 12–5, secures a top seed in the NFC and then rolls out a gnarly front-seven out there in January.
One new thing for fans to potentially worry about cropped up on Thursday, thanks to Colin Cowherd. The FS1 host asked the question: Is Jalen Hurts too small to last in the NFL?
“Have you noticed how quickly the smaller quarterbacks age,” he said. “Tua [Tagovailoa], beat up. Kyler Murray, hurt a lot. Jalen Hurts, on a losing streak. He's tiny.”
"NFL defensive players are bigger, stronger, faster," he continued. "The hits hurt more. They're more punitive."
All of this could be true.
Hurts is 6' 1" and weighs 225 pounds. He can squat an insane amount of weight. His thighs pass the eye test. The Eagles use him more in short-yardage situations more than everyone not named Josh Allen. Barring something unforeseen this will be the sixth time in six years he makes at least 15 starts at quarterback, so it’s not as though injuries have found his way often.
Hurts will be "tiny" no matter what happens this year. It probably won't mean anything if he’s just that much harder to find amid the falling confetti a second time.