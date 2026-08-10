Former Clemson WR Signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell signed a camp contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, per the team’s PR.

The two-time Super Bowl champion worked out for Pittsburgh on Friday and now joins a room full of intriguing pieces.

Cornell Powell is a Pittsburgh Steeler 😤#UFLtoNFL pic.twitter.com/VKPhBvW0Kz — United Football League (@TheUFL) August 10, 2026

A former four-star prospect who ran a 4.45 40-yard dash in high school, Powell waited his turn at Clemson. Serving as a backup wideout from 2017 to 2019, he caught 40 passes over those three seasons, with three going for touchdowns. In 2020, the team elevated Powell to a starting role, and he saw the most consistent production of his career.

Powell notched 58 receptions for 882 yards during the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign, catching 7 touchdowns for another CFP-bound Clemson team. Despite the Tigers’ losses to top-five opponents Notre Dame and Ohio State, Powell starred in both contests. Against the Fighting Irish in a high-profile road game, he caught 6 passes for 161 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown. In Clemson’s ouster in the CFP semifinals, he made 8 receptions for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Buckeyes.

We are officially 28 days away from Clemson Football 🐅



Throwback to when Trevor Lawrence delivered a last-second throw to Cornell Powell for a 28-yard TD against Ohio State in the 2021 Sugar Bowl.



Yes, it was hard to post this. No, we will not speak about the rest of the game. pic.twitter.com/uEkP121PEA — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) August 8, 2026

After being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Powell has bounced around the NFL and UFL. His first three seasons as a professional followed a similar script. Kansas City waived Powell in August, then re-signed him immediately to the practice squad. The only action he saw in NFL games came in 2022, when he appeared in three contests without making a reception.

After leaving the Chiefs, Powell spent time on the Seattle Seahawks’ and Houston Texans’ practice squads in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Eager to show his skill set, he spent time with the United Football League’s DC Defenders in 2025 and 2026. Pittsburgh also signed him to its practice squad at the end of the 2025 season.

While with the Defenders, the “late bloomer” talent that eventually reached the field at Clemson showed up. Powell led the UFL with 7 receiving touchdowns in 2025, making 29 catches for 418 yards. In 2026, he made 34 catches, totaling 491 yards and one touchdown.

OH MY GOODNESS CORNELL POWELL 😱



ONE-HANDED TOUCHDOWN GRAB 👀😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/4EB4q1SDna — DC Defenders (@UFLDefenders) May 2, 2026

The Steelers are bringing in Powell and fellow wideout Isaiah Winstead, likely due to Michael Pittman Jr. suffering a minor injury during Saturday night’s camp practice. He’ll be competing for a roster spot alongside veterans like Levi Wentz, Max Hurleman, Joaquin Davis, and Winstead.

Because of the depth Pittsburgh has at the position, Powell will have an uphill battle making the team’s 53-man roster in Latrobe, PA.