Steelers-Packers Kalshi Market Flips for Pittsburgh

Week 1 of the NFL preseason kicks off on Thursday, and two of the most storied franchises go head-to-head in the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Kalshi’s NFL market recently flipped the moneyline from the Packers to the Steelers after Green Bay sat as the favorite for nearly a month.

On name basis alone, the Steelers may have the deeper squad for this one and Kalshi may be looking at that as the reason for the flip. The Steelers now sit with 54% ($10 to win $7.61) while the Packers sit at 46% ($10 to win $10.93).

Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Moneyline : Packers (46%) vs. Steelers (54%)

: Packers (46%) vs. Steelers (54%) Spread : Steelers -2.5 (48%)

: Steelers -2.5 (48%) Total: 37.5 (Over 50%)

More at stake for Steel City

At first glance, not only do the Steelers have the deeper preseason squad, but there is more to play for, especially under center, which could put them ahead. The Steelers have a QB2 competition on their hands behind Aaron Rodgers, featuring Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and rookie Drew Allar.

Rudolph has served as the primary backup for the Steelers since 2019 and should play hard during his allotment of snaps. As for Howard, the Steelers drafted him in the sixth round last year out of Ohio State, and he served as the third string and did not play. The Steelers selected Drew Allar in the third round after totaling 7,402 yards and 61 touchdowns in four years at Penn State

The competition between the three should be the difference maker on Thursday as each of them has something to play for.

At receiver, two intriguing names stand out in rookies Germie Bernard out of Alabama and Kaden Wetjen from Iowa. Both should see meaningful snaps in each of their first NFL game.

Packers gearing up for regular season

Unlike the Steelers, Green Bay doesn’t have any open positional competitions with an already young core led by Jordan Love. Operating the offense at QB should be a mixture of Kyle McCord and former Virginia Tech rookie QB Kyron Drones.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted McCord in the sixth round last season out of Syracuse. He has a great arm and threw for 4,779 yards and 34 TDs in his final collegiate season. He also played in all three preseason games last season.

Drones is where questions begin to rise. He doesn’t have the best arm, only throwing over 2,000 yards once in four college seasons. He gets most of his work done on the ground, where he totaled 644 yards and nine TDs last season. There are questions about his decision-making going into Thursday.

The Steelers and Packers kick off Thursday at 7 p.m. from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on NFL Network.

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