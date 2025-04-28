Four Clemson Tigers Projected As First Rounders In Early 2026 Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL draft just passed and the Clemson Tigers did not have a very large presence in it, but it would be a huge shock for that to be the same case next season.
As is tradition, people start working on next year's draft as soon as the last one ended. Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman was among those that have already released a mock form for the 2026 NFL draft.
In his mock, there were four Tigers players that got selected. All four of them were also within the top-15 picks. It is an interesting draft class that is still waiting on players to really separate themselves, so there is plenty of opportunity for these players to prove Wasserman right.
No. 4 - QB Cade Klubnik - New York Jets
Klubnik has essentially reversed course on all conversations surrounding him at this time last year. He went from people calling for his job to finally living up to his expectations as a star passer.
If he has another campaign like he did last year, he should be considered a lock to be one of the top quarterbacks drafted.
No. 7 - EDGE T.J. Parker - Las Vegas Raiders
Parker already has a ton of experience and production for someone entering their true junior season. He has 89 tackles, 33 for a loss, with 16.5 sacks through two years. The defensive end produced six forced fumbles last year alone, the most in the ACC.
He has everything that an NFL team would want in a prospect at one of the premium positions in the league.
No. 9 - DL Peter Woods - Dallas Cowboys
Woods is more of an interior guy in the NFL because of his size and hasn't been as productive as Parker, but has done plenty to help himself out so far.
He has pass rush potential, but really shines as a run defender already. Some pro coordinator is going to enjoy being able to move him around the line with ease.
No. 13 - CB Avieon Terrell - Los Angeles Rams
When Terrell was coming out of high school, many would be surprised to see him being selected higher than his brother, AJ, who went No. 16 overall to the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.
The 20-year-old still has a little to go before justifying a top-15 NFL draft selection, but he is certainly on the right path currently. He was an second-team All-ACC member last year with 58 tackles, 12 passes broken up and two interceptions.