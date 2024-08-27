Four-Star Clemson Freshman WR Named to Prestigious ‘Freshman to Watch’ List
While Dabo Swinney hasn't been aggressive in the transfer portal, he's still put together some impressive high school recruiting classes. That's been a big positive for him throughout the past decade, as he typically recruits with the best of them in college football.
That was no different for Clemson in the 2024 high school class, as they signed multiple high-end recruits.
Among those recruits was four-star Bryant Wesco Jr., a 6-foot-2 wide receiver out of Texas. He was the No. 11 ranked wide receiver in the nation and the No. 8 overall prospect in Texas.
Making an impact as a freshman at a school like Clemson isn't an easy task.
In fact, with the transfer portal now as prevalent as it is around college sports, fewer and fewer freshman get an opportunity to prove to fans that they're as good as their high school ranking might've said they were.
Wesco, however, should get an opportunity to do so.
Max Olson and Eli Lederman of ESPN put together "their top 100 newcomers in college football this season" list, which included the Midlothian high school product.
"The second-highest-rated prospect in the Tigers' 2024 class, Wesco turned in a strong spring camp, then increased his listed weight by 10 pounds over the summer. Clemson returns experienced pass catchers in Tyler Brown, Troy Stellato and Antonio Williams, with Cade Klubnik back under center this fall. The Tigers have been led in receptions by a freshman six times since Dabo Swinney took over in 2009. Could Wesco be next?"
Clemson's offense should be much improved from a year ago. That'll ultimately come down to what Cade Klubnik does as the lead man. The expectations are high for him after some positive signs during the preseason.
Clemson also suffered a few injuries on that side of the football during 2023, which was their most disappointing season in recent memory.
As a freshman, he'll likely deal with plenty of growing pains. However, if he can prove to be a serviceable option as a third or fourth WR, it'd be a positive sign.
Clemson has a long history of developing wide receivers at an elite level. The wide receiver room also made it known that they want to be regarded as the best in college football again.
Wesco and others will help them do just that.
They'll have an excellent opportunity to prove to the world that their offense and wide receiver room are back and better than ever in game one against Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday.