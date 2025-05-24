Four-Star Edge Rusher Puts Clemson in Top Four Ahead of Official Visit
The busy season is about to begin across the country when it comes to college football recruiting, and Clemson is not immune to it despite already doing the brunt of their work for the 2026 cycle early in the spring.
But on the precipice of potentially landing a top five class, Dabo Swinney and his staff are not going to take their foot off the gas pedal when it comes to securing the best group they can.
Someone they have their eye on right now is on the defensive side of the ball.
Edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes is a four-star from the state of North Carolina. At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, he's been sought after by plenty of top programs around the country as the 24th-best player at his position and No. 255 overall, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Tigers are set to host Griffin Haynes for an official visit on the weekend of May 30, but they also got some good news ahead of that trip regarding where they stand compared to other schools.
As is standard for many prospects at this stage of their recruitment, lists get trimmed down to the point where the places they are visiting in an official capacity are the ones that they'll be deciding between.
Clemson will have their work cut out for them to get this home.
Not only are they the first program he's visiting which presents some challenges, but they are also competing against the likes of Michigan, Nebraska and Florida State.
Proximity to home, hiring a new defensive coordinator and a track record of putting players into the NFL could all help the Tigers in this battle. However, they'll have to make sure to leave a great impression on Griffin-Haynes before he leaves campus.
Following his official visits wrapping up, it will be a quick turnaround when it comes to his decision.
Griffin-Haynes is expected to announce his commitment on July 1, which is a date Clemson fans should circle.