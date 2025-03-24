Clemson Football Offers Two Top 100 Players in 2026 Recruiting Class
Clemson is not looking to rest on their laurels when it comes to this 2026 recruiting class.
After adding multiple high-end prospects coming off their Elite Retreat, they are back on the trail trying to ensure this cycle is going to be a successful one for the program.
They were dealt some tough news recently when they lost two key battles -- one for an elite in-state offensive lineman and the other for a four-star running back -- but Dabo Swinney and his staff are eyeing some more blue chip players.
Per Grayson Mann of TigerNet, Clemson extended two scholarship offers this past weekend, and both were to high-profile players.
The first was for cornerback Khary Adams out of Maryland.
Rated as a consensus four-star prospect, On3's Industry Ranking has him as the 58th-best player in the 2026 class, but both On3's own scouts and 247Sports consider him to be No. 30 and 29 in this cycle, respectively.
At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, he has the tall height and long frame that has become more popular at the cornerback position at the NFL level which has trickled down to Power 4 football.
Adams would be a massive get for the Tigers.
Multiple top programs around the country are in pursuit of the talented defensive back, and since Clemson is just getting into the process heavily now, they'll have some ground to make up.
Same goes for the other prospect who was offered a scholarship this weekend; Jae Lamar.
The four-star running back is ranked No. 94 in 247Sports' Composite, and at 6-foot and 205 pounds, he fits the modern big-bodied ballcarrier mode that is also becoming more and more common around the professional ranks and college football.
Clemson made his top 10 schools list before even extending him an offer, which is notable, but with the Georgia native being pursued by more elite programs, the Tigers have some ground to make up if they're going to add him to their 2026 class.
Still, this is a great sign regarding Clemson.
After slipping a bit in recruiting rankings the past few years, it's good to see Swinney and the staff continue to be aggressive at this point of the spring so they can put themselves in the best possible spot to add even more elite players.