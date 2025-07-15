Four-Star Prospect Dismissed From Clemson Tigers Following Locker Room Incident
Former Clemson Tigers wide receiver Marquise Henderson was a four-star recruit from the class of 2025. He was dismissed on June 19th, and details of the incident that led to the Tigers parting ways have been revealed in local police reports.
According to the police report that was first uncovered by Chapel Fowler from The State, several Clemson University police officers responded to a dispatch at the Clemson football facility, “due to the severity of the allegations”. This was from Henderson verbally threatening teammates, including showing them a picture of a gun.
The report states that the altercation arose due to Henderson missing a workout, with teammates lobbying for the freshman to be more accountable. This information came from witnesses who were interviewed by officers at the time of the event, though their experiences with the event differ.
One of the strongest pieces of the event is from a student. While we don’t know if the student is a student-worker, an intern, or an actual player, the student said that Henderson threatened to “fade” and “get his boys to ‘run up on them’”, slang for fighting the teammates that chastised him for missing the workouts.
While the players denied that “Henderson threatened anyone”, it was enough for head coach Dabo Swinney to dismiss him from the program three days later. The report does not state if Henderson was given an initial suspension following the incident.
No witness’s identity was revealed, as Henderson’s name was the only one that was mentioned in the report.
“Clemson has made the decision to dismiss Marquise Henderson from its program,” a statement from the program said on June 19. “We wish him the best as he moves forward.”
On June 25, Henderson transferred to Liberty for a new opportunity. Now, it is confirmed that the receiver will not remain with the Flames following the incident.
As a prospect, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound player entered the school as an athlete. The No. 4-ranked player from the state of South Carolina was expected to join Clemson’s wide receiver room after seeing success at the position. However, he suffered a hamstring injury during the spring, being sidelined for Clemson’s spring game in April.
Now, the once-exciting young standout will leave the program without seeing a regular-season snap.