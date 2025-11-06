Future is Now: Clemson Tigers Players to Watch for 2026
Besides chasing a bowl invite and a winning record, there isn’t much left for the Clemson Tigers football program to salvage from the 2025 season.
While this year has fallen well short of expectations, there’s still plenty of young talent that should give fans reason to feel optimistic about what’s ahead.
From rising underclassmen to veterans who’ve waited patiently for their chance, Clemson on SI takes a look at the players who could shape the Tigers’ future.
Brayden Jacobs, Offensive Tackle
As one of Clemson’s most recognizable recruits, thanks to his massive frame and his father’s NFL pedigree, Jacobs arrived on campus already carrying some lofty expectations.
After an early adjustment period, the true freshman has grown into a dependable piece of Clemson’s offensive line. Jacobs has started the past two games for the Tigers and began seeing significant action in Week 6, stepping in for injured tackle Tristan Leigh.
The 6-foot-7 and 355-pound tackle is currently the Tigers’ second-highest graded offensive lineman, and was even Clemson’s second-highest graded offensive player overall during their 41-10 win over Boston College.
Already equipped with the size to succeed in the ACC, and now with valuable experience under his belt, Jacobs seems poised to become one of Clemson’s top players heading into the 2026 season. After several months of offseason training, expect him to enter spring practices with improved mobility and a more developed football IQ.
Tristan Smith, Wide Receiver
Unlike Jacobs, Smith is already in his fourth season of college football.
However, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors recently approved a waiver that excludes a year of JUCO experience from a player’s collegiate eligibility clock.
If that rule were to apply next season, Smith would have a year of eligibility remaining.
While Smith has flashed some exciting potential throughout the season, he has been buried on a depth chart featuring projected first-round pick Antonio Williams and productive returners like Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore.
The Southeastern Missouri transfer is fresh off his best game as a Tiger, hauling in six passes for 79 yards against Duke while averaging 13.2 yards per catch. During his final season at SEMO, the 6-foot-5 pass catcher was a second-team Big South-OVC Football Association selection after catching 76 passes for 934 yards and six touchdowns while helping lead the Redhawks to the FCS playoffs.
After a full year at Clemson, Smith could see a more significant role in the Tigers’ receiver rotation next season.
Gideon Davidson, Running Back
After a relatively quiet freshman season, Davidson burst onto the scene during Clemson’s heartbreaking loss to Duke.
The true freshman totaled 95 all-purpose yards last game, carrying the ball 12 times for a total of 51 yards (4.1 yards per carry) while hauling in 4 passes for 44 yards.
As a recruit, Davidson was ESPN’s third-highest rated running back and their No.59 rated prospect overall. After rushing for 2,795 yards and 43 rushing touchdowns as a junior in 2023, he was named MaxPreps’ National Junior of the Year.
When he first arrived at Clemson last spring, Davidson was showered with praise by Tigers offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.
“He’s a natural. Natural balance, a cutter. He can be a violent runner. I think he’s got natural hands,” Riley said. “We can spread him out to do things in the passing game. I just think he’s a very natural kid, and just seeing him on the field strikes me as a person who isn’t phased by a whole lot. He’s confident. His demeanor is certainly a strength of his.”
With starting running back Adam Randall out of eligibility after this season, expect Davidson to take over as Clemson’s workhorse next season.