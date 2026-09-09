Georgia Southern Cornerback Makes Bold Statement Ahead of Clemson Contest

The Clemson Tigers struggled to meet the moment in their Week 1 contest, being blown out by No. 11 LSU in Baton Rouge to begin the 2026 season. Especially with a lightning delay that had this game begin more than an hour after it started, nearly every program was watching.

Of course, one of those programs would be Clemson’s next opponent: Georgia Southern. After watching the Tigers’ offense and defense be unable to play complementary, it raised some excitement among the Eagles that they could potentially pull off an upset.

One of those players was fifth-year defensive back Aaron Sears, who was asked if the Tigers were currently a vulnerable team after losing by more than 40 points to open the season. Sears had a bold response.

“I don’t like jumping the gun, but once I’ve seen some of the things I seen, I was smiling,” he said on Tuesday. “Pretty happy about our odds going into this game this week.”

Clemson’s home opener has it favored by multiple touchdowns, but the general public is skeptical of whether or not the Tigers are a legitimate contender in the ACC, with their small sample size being a beatdown by an ACC school. Head coach Dabo Swinney has preached that his group will be ready for a new week, turning a leaf on what went wrong in the Bayou last weekend.

Similar to how it was in 2024, when the Tigers smoked Appalachian State after being blown out by Georgia, Clemson can do the same in its home opener.

“Narratives come and go, and it’s all about what you do,” Swinney said.

Perhaps the callout by Sears could be a wake-up call for Clemson’s wide receiver room. The group only amassed 107 total receiving yards between two quarterbacks. Going to face a Sun Belt team at home will be helpful to change those numbers going into ACC play next weekend, with the comments only adding fuel to the fire.

But the Group of Five opponents used to fear Clemson in years past, similar to how other top schools are referenced in today’s game. Sears’s confidence in the Eagles’ odds goes to show how others are looking at the Tigers entering 2026, especially when starting the season on the wrong foot.

The narrative can change fast, though, if Swinney’s team can respond.

“Really happy and pumped up for it, being ready to execute and go handle our business,” Sears said.

Enjoy our content? Make ClemsonOnSI a preferred source to see more stories from us on Google by clicking here.