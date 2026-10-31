Grading Each Position Group for Clemson Football After 7 Games

We’ve reached the home stretch for Clemson football.

The Tigers (4-3, 2-2 ACC) have just five games remaining on their regular-season schedule. In the preseason, we posed a question to each position group on the team. This exercise will answer those questions and evaluate their performance.

Quarterback

Preseason Question: Is it Christopher Vizzina’s job?

Grade: D

Analysis: The most talked-about position on Clemson’s roster has undoubtedly been quarterback. Vizzina started against LSU and Georgia Southern, but uneven performance and injury led to Tait Reynolds being thrown into the fire as a true freshman.

CLEMSON - stat of the year contender🚨



The only team whose D/ST is outscoring their Offense pic.twitter.com/49Yj3RFCAP — The Fourth Quarter (@4thQuarterCFB00) October 26, 2026

Reynolds has struggled mightily since taking over as the starter. Though he showed flashes of quality play against North Carolina and Miami, the offense has been one of the worst in Power Four. Clemson ranks 132nd of 138 FBS teams in EPA per play, the worst mark in all of Power Four. Despite boasting a receiving corps with multiple future NFL players, the passing game has never come close to its standard or potential.

Running Back

Preseason Question: Can Gideon Davidson become RB1?

Grade: C

Analysis: Though Davidson has become the team’s bell-cow back, his production has been inconsistent. After seven starts, he’s amassed 492 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Just this week, head coach Dabo Swinney called Davidson’s performance against Virginia Tech his worst as the team’s starter, both as a runner and blocker. The sophomore carried 14 times against the Hokies for 62 yards, but missed his block on a pair of sacks taken by Reynolds.

"He's got to grow up."@ClemsonFB Coach Dabo Swinney critiques sophomore running back Gideon Davidson's "worst game of the season."



Swinney also said they're going through growing pains with young players and it's on the coaching staff to help them improve. pic.twitter.com/WnES8fxUHY — Carmine Gemei (@CarmineGemei) October 27, 2026

As the back half of the season continues, it will be interesting to see how Swinney and running backs coach C.J. Spiller handle the division of labor in that room. Chris Johnson Jr. and Jay Haynes are among the backs who could see increased time if Davidson loses snaps.

Pass Catchers

Preseason Question: Will a freshman receiver break out?

Grade: B+

Analysis:

Despite the offense’s pass game woes, the wide receiver corps has done its job. Bryant Wesco Jr., T.J. Moore, and Tyler Brown have made plays most of the time when targeted. Wesco had a standout 12-catch, 152-yard performance against No. 4 Miami.

Moore has been targeted at least 5 times in each game, and averages 9 yards per catch currently. Brown has seen increased usage in the Virginia Tech and Miami games, and even ran for a 34-yard touchdown on an end-around against North Carolina.

2026 P4 QB Supporting Cast: who's getting help and whose QB play is drug down by their teammates?

/ Oregon #1 / Kentucky #2 / Stanford #68…where teammate flags have erased 10 completions, most in the P4



/ Marcel Reed: drops, YAC, flags⁰/ UNC's Billy Edwards Jr: OL (6th-most… pic.twitter.com/mi4mzykQeJ — Ark Quant (@ArkansasQuant) October 28, 2026

As far as a freshman receiver, there haven’t been many opportunities for one to blossom. Naeem Burroughs and Gordon Sellars looked to be potential difference-makers in the preseason, but the pair has combined for just five catches this season. Swinney and offensive coordinator Chad Morris have opted to use the veteran pieces who have more experience in the system.

Offensive Line

Preseason Question: How does Brayden Jacobs continue to grow?

Grade: B

Analysis: Jacobs and the rest of the offensive line struggled right out of the gate against LSU, allowing 11 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.

In the 6 games since, the unit has rounded into better form, led by Jacobs himself. The run game has stalled out too often in must-have situations, however, which lowers this grade. Discussions about a lack of portal usage on the offensive line have continued for this reason.

Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke confirms that they spoke with a few transfer portal O-linemen this offseason, but it “didn’t work out.” He and Dabo Swinney both remain confident in the guys they have and that group’s trajectory. Luke: “It’s not like there’s just no hope” pic.twitter.com/5BgU2KCm0n — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) October 6, 2026

Jacobs remains a highly-touted future NFL prospect, but still needs to stack up solid performances as the season wraps up to keep that momentum.

Defensive Line

Preseason Question: What does Will Heldt have for an encore?

Grade: B+

Analysis: Heldt has flashed in three games this season, recording a pair of sacks against each of Georgia Southern, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech. The Purdue transfer earned 7.5 sacks a year ago, providing a much-needed pass rush out of the transfer portal for new defensive coordinator Tom Allen.

Will Heldt (#13) put together some really good tape against Virginia Tech - definitely solidifying his draft stock with performances like this! pic.twitter.com/N59lbq7NP3 — Franz Scout (@FranztheScout) October 30, 2026

He’s been a bit hot and cold in 2026, but his best games have been teach-tape for a pass rusher. Alongside 5th-year edge rusher Jahiem Lawson, Heldt will look to continue that form in a defense that could use a strip-sack or two to help its offense.

Linebackers

Preseason Question: Is this Sammy Brown’s breakout season?

Grade: C+

Analysis: While Brown hasn’t been a weak spot on Clemson’s defense, he hasn’t quite broken out like fans and pundits expected him to in his junior season.

The former five-star prospect has recorded 39 tackles and one sack for the season so far. That sack total is a dip from Brown’s first two seasons as a Tiger, where he picked up five sacks in each season.

Clemson has asked Brown to step up in a leadership role as the mike linebacker, which has largely happened. The team is looking for standout production to match that leadership down the stretch of the season.

Secondary

Preseason Question: How impactful will Elliot Washington II be?

Grade: A-

Analysis: Washington and cornerback Ashton Hampton have both been tremendous, alongside transfers Jerome Carter III and Corey Myrick.

Hampton is receiving first-round NFL Draft buzz, in large part due to a standout game against Heisman contending wideout Malachi Toney from Miami. The latter was held to just 9 catches from 40 yards, well under his gaudy averages.

As for Washington, he’s been a formidable corner opposite Hampton. Though he committed a costly penalty on Virginia Tech’s game-winning drive last week, he’s made plenty of plays in other games to warrant praise.

Special Teams

Preseason Question: Will Nolan Hauser bounce back?

Grade: A+

Analysis: Hauser has been a bona fide Lou Groza Award candidate (given to the nation’s top kicker) through seven games. He’s 18-19 (94.7%) on field goals so far, including a 59-yard boot against Charleston Southern on October 17.

When the Clemson offense has stalled out repeatedly in opponents’ territory, Hauser has been near-automatic, which has been a major boost to the team. He’s positioned himself as a future NFL kicker as well.

Coaching

Preseason Question: Can Chad Morris revitalize the Clemson offense?

Grade: F

Analysis: The answer to the above question has been a resounding ‘no’ so far.

Clemson’s offense has regressed heavily from a unit that was uneven in 2025, but has been unreliable throughout 2026. The playcalling, personnel usage, and game management have all fallen under scrutiny, and for good reason.

Morris was brought in to recharge a Clemson offense that had grown stale and unproductive under Garrett Riley. Instead, the Tigers have built a weaker unit that has certain strengths (wide receiver and tight end, namely), but lacks the sophistication to take advantage of those strengths. That fact alone merits the grade for this section.