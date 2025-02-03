Hall of Fame Quarterback is a "Big Fan" of Former Clemson Tigers Superstar
When Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning talks, people tend to listen, especially if it is about his former position on the field. Recently, Manning had high praise for a former Clemson Tigers superstar.
Manning is widely known as one of the best to ever play the game, with a football IQ rivaled by few, and his "Omaha" audible is still known by everyone who has ever watched a football game.
If anyone knows the quarterback position, it is Manning, and over the weekend the Hall of Famer planted his flag in the corner of Trevor Lawrence in an interview while attending the 2025 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando.
“I’m a big Trevor Lawrence fan. I’m pulling for him,” Manning told Jacksonville Sports Radio in an interview that can be seen on YouTube.
Lawrence has not had the best start to his career in the NFL. After four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the former Tiger has tallied 13,815 yards through the air with 69 touchdowns to 46 interceptions. The star has also added 1,083 yards on the ground with 14 touchdowns.
Contrast that with his time in Clemson where Lawrence racked up 10,098 yards through the air with 90 touchdowns to only 17 interceptions over only three years and adding 943 yards on the ground with 18 touchdowns.
The Jaguars have not been the best cultivators for Lawrence, so it is not all on him to this point. Next season will see the quarterback playing under his third different head coach in only five years. Manning even mentioned as much in defense of the young star.
“Trevor, this will be his third head coach in just a short number of years, which that’s tough for a quarterback.”
Lawrence was able to eclipse 4,000 yards passing in each of 2022 and 2023, his second and third campaigns in the NFL, but was on pace to fall short of that mark in 2024 before missing seven games with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that required surgery in December.
There is still a lot of runway left in the career of Trevor Lawrence, and the flashes of his potential have been there. With more consistency, and better talent surrounding him, that potential could come to life on the field, though it may take the star being on a different team.
Of course, having a Hall of Famer like Peyton Manning in your corner will always be a massive wind in a quarterback's sails.