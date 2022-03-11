Deshaun Watson will not Face Criminal Charges

Former Clemson Tigers QB Completes First Two Sessions of Depositions in Lawsuit

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be not face any criminal charges.

Ten women who made criminal complaints against the former Clemson star for sexual misconduct received subpoenas to appear before a grand jury on Friday.

Watson had 22 civil cases filed against him dating back to last March, but no criminal charges have officially been filed. That will remain the case after a Houston grand jury decided on Friday he will not be charged.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, now that there will be no criminal charges expect Watson's trade market to ramp up quickly.

ESPN also reported on Friday that Watson completed two sessions of depositions in the civil suit filed against him.

Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin said it will prove "worthless" as he's advised Watson to invoke the Fifth Amendment to avoid incriminating himself, which could hurt his civil case.

Watson, who didn't play during the 2021 season, has been seeking a trade from the Texans since last year, but after the lawsuits were filed, his departure from the franchise was put on hold. Now that there are no criminal charges being brought against him, it opens up the opportunity for the Texans to make a deal with another team.

Watson is currently going to cost Houston over $40 million on the salary cap, so there is that incentive to move him before free agency begins on March 16. With Aaron Rodgers officially staying in Green Bay and Russell Wilson being traded from Seattle to Denver on Monday, Watson could be the most desirable quarterback on the market, but the asking price by the Texans remains steep.