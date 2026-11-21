Many were critical of Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney following the loss to Georgia Tech last weekend. On Friday, after a statement win over the Duke Blue Devils, he kept those receipts.

Swinney had a lot to say regarding the situation as well.

Speaking to the media following the game, there are bigger things to focus on than reading in on what the media and other fans had to say about where the program presumably stood after last week’s home loss. Swinney didn’t need to read much to understand it.

He felt the tension, though.

“I’ve always been loyal to Clemson, and it is disheartening,” he said. “I’m a human, and I don’t read stuff, but I feel it. There’s a lot of hate out there.”

Swinney’s been to the mountain’s peak, winning two national championships and several ACC Championships since taking the full-time head coaching job in 2009. It’s not about winning the people over, like a typical first-year head coach is doing down the stretch of the season.

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He’s doing it from a human standpoint.

“Hating is almost, it’s a profession now, where you just destroy people, try to tear them down, make stuff up, lie,” Swinney said. “But, man, all that’s done is galvanize everything. I don’t do this for applause; I’ve had plenty of that.”

Clemson hasn’t had the seasons that it's wanted over the last two seasons. The Tigers went 7-6 a season ago after beginning the year No. 4 in the rankings. This season, they’re 7-4 with hopes to make it eight with a home win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Although it’s not a game where a win puts them in the College Football Playoff, the importance of finishing a season with several consecutive wins brings momentum going into 2027.

Of course, with a 24-team postseason, the odds of teams getting in are much higher. For now, Swinney is looking to gain the respect of the national audience for what he’s been able to do, having 16 straight seasons of seven wins or more.

“It hurts because, again, I’ve done nothing but do my best here for 24 years,” he said. ‘It’s all I’ve done, showing up every day. Football’s hard.”

When he saw the poster his players were holding up, saying “Support Swinney”, it goes to show the type of impact that the head coach has on the Tigers every week. All the players say that he is the same guy, regardless of where Clemson is in the standings.

Swinney gives thanks to that, being the people who know him most.

“Nobody else stands up for Coach Swinney except them players, except them freaking players that know,” he said. “Y’all don’t know me. . .so I appreciate whoever, that there’s one fan that went to Walmart and got a poster board and wrote, ‘I support Coach Swinney.’ I’m glad there’s one out there.”