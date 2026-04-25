How Clemson Tigers Replace Cade Klubnik After Being Drafted by New York Jets

The Clemson Tigers saw their sixth player be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the New York Jets selected signal caller Cade Klubnik with the 110th overall pick in the fourth round.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback arrived at Clemson in 2022 as one of the best players in the country after capping off a standout senior season where he threw for 3,215 yards and 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Additionally, he carried the ball 64 times for 452 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Considering he was the No. 6 overall player in the country and the No. 1 player at his position, Klubnik had high expectations entering his Clemson career. But first, he had to beat out now-Los Angeles Chargers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Coming into the season, Klubnik was the solidified second-string behind the fellow former five-star. However, the freshman finally got his first real opportunity when Uiagalelei was benched at the beginning of the 2022 ACC Championship against North Carolina.

He showed promise, completing 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards and one touchdown to go with 30 rushing yards and one score. Klubnik's thin experience showed in the Orange Bowl, though, as he threw two interceptions in the 31-14 loss.

That trend continued in his first full year as the starter in 2023, as the signal caller showed glimpses of greatness, but his decision-making and accuracy still weren't all there yet. He finished the year with 3,026 scrimmage yards, 23 total touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The dual-threat quarterback came off his up-and-down 2023 season with one of the best campaigns by a field general in 2024, as he compiled 4,102 scrimmage yards, 43 total touchdowns to six interceptions, while leading Clemson to their first College Football Playoff appearance since 2020. Nationally, he finished No. 3 in passing touchdowns and in the top 10 in both completions and passing yards.

Heading into his junior season in 2025, Klubnik was regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in College Football, as he was included in Heisman Trophy discussions, earned ESPN Preseason All-American honors and was even projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Draft at one point.

Unfortunately, he endured an eerily similar season to 2023, totaling just 3,037 yards from scrimmage, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions — part of what was the program's worst year in 15 seasons, finishing 7-6. To his credit, he battled through multiple injuries and helped spark a late-season turnaround, leading the team to four consecutive wins to close out the year and secure a bowl game berth.

When looking back at Klubnik's career, it's hard to say he lived up to the expectations given to him out of high school. But, he certainly will go down as one of Clemson's all-time greats at the position, finishing first in games played (49) and completions (916), as well as third in passing yards (10,123) and fourth in passing touchdowns (73).

Regarding who's up next to fill in as the starting quarterback, it'll be redshirt junior — and former four-star recruit — Christopher Vizzina. The 6-foot-5 signal caller has barely played meaningful time throughout his Clemson tenure, but received his first start in the absence of Klubnik last year against SMU.

While former offensive coordinator Garrett Riley made some incompetent decisions in terms of how he used his quarterback that day, Vizzina still did well, finishing the contest with 317 passing yards and three touchdowns to zero interceptions. He became the first Clemson quarterback to throw three or more touchdown passes in his starting debut since Deshaun Watson in 2014.

It may have taken Vizzina four years to finally get his shot at being the starter for the Tigers, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

"Three years, that's a lot of reps. Some game experience last year to prove what I could do. I look back at it now, and I don't know if I would change anything about it," he said last month. "I came in here at 17 years old and played in a great division in Alabama, but you know, I came in here, and I don't feel like I knew as much as a lot of guys."

"I was physically ready; I could make all the throws, but I needed to develop mentally. Coach Riley really helped me do that, and Coach Boyd and Paul Tyson. And now, Coach Miller and Coach Morris. Just a lot of reps. And I feel like I can now use all that experience and apply it to every day, so I'm excited about that."

That said, the play at quarterback entering next season is pretty unpredictable as Vizzina has started in just one game throughout his college career, and has rarely seen the field other than that. Nevertheless, we shall see how it all works out for the Tigers coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Aside from Vizzina, true freshman Tait Reynolds has also impressed throughout the spring, as he totaled 74 passing yards and one rushing touchdown in the annual Spring Game. Heading into 2026, Reynolds is looked at as the backup behind Vizzina.