How Clemson WR Tyler Brown Turned Patience into Production

The Clemson Tigers' passing attack has had a lot of woes despite featuring NFL-caliber wideouts such as T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr.

However, there's another player at the position who has notably stood out to fans and coaches alike: Tyler Brown.

Through eight weeks, the senior has totaled the second-most receptions (31) and the third-most receiving yards (258) on the team, while proving himself as a force in motion, too, carrying the ball four times for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, head coach Dabo Swinney said he had a sense Brown would play like this ahead of the season's start; he just had to be patient behind All-ACC wide receiver Antonio Williams last season.

"He's a great player," Swinney began. "What is this, his fourth year? He's had a lot of injuries in his career, and then last year he was pretty much healthy, but Antonio [Williams] was the—there's a reason why Antonio, I think he's maybe starting for the [Washington] Commanders right now as a rookie. So, he's a good player and [Brown] just kind of had to be a little more patient last year."

With Williams gone, the starting job was open, but Brown had to earn it in camp and needed to stay healthy to keep it, as he was limited to just four games in 2024 due to an ankle injury.

"But this is the big step for him, and [we] really challenged him in camp," he continued. "You know, 'Hey, you're not entitled to run out there first, and you're going to have to go put it together.' And then he's got to stay available because he's had some inconsistency with just being available in the early part of his career. But, you know, when he's been out there, he's been productive, really his whole career since he was a freshman. Did a lot of good things."

Brown first broke out as a true freshman in 2023, when Williams, who entered the year as Clemson's No. 1 wideout, was limited to just four games by multiple injuries.

Stepping into the void, he led the Tigers in both receptions and receiving yards, finishing with 52 catches for 531 yards and four touchdowns. His performance earned him ESPN Freshman All-American honors.

Now, he's on pace for a similar season, and that production is only part of what makes him valuable as a player in Clemson's program.

"So, he's had a great year, he's had two or three plays he'd like to have back, but he's been a bright spot for us," Swinney praised. "He's tough, compact, plays fast, an elite competitor, and he is a great teammate. This kid is the same guy every day. It doesn't matter."

"You could be undefeated or not have a single win; Tyler Brown is going to show up, and you're going to get every ounce of everything he's got. That's just who he is. That's how he's wired, and he's a great leader and example for his teammates."

Moving forward, Brown will continue to line up all over the field, much like former Tigers Artavis Scott and Sammy Watkins, as offensive coordinator Chad Morris looks for new ways to get the ball in the hands of a dynamic playmaker.

"He's a kid that takes a lot of pride in everything he does. And again, he's a guy that Chad certainly is always thinking about, 'Hey, [we] got to get him involved in multiple ways,' and you've seen that," Swinney finished. "You've seen him in the backfield. You've seen jet sweeps. We screen it to him. We do a little bit of everything. We run some option routes."

Brown and the Tigers will be back in action this Saturday at Doak S. Campbell Stadium to take on Florida State in the team's fifth ACC showdown of the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.