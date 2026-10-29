NFL Week 8 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Lions Poised to Hand Undefeated Vikings Their First Loss
It’s Week 8! And it’s also Halloween weekend. While teams such as the 49ers, Giants, Texans and Saints can revel in all the Halloween festivities on their bye week, the other 28 squads must remain focused as the season approaches the midway point.
Will Sam Darnold be seeing ghosts this week when the Seahawks take on the Bears in prime time? Possibly, but it might not matter so long as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the NFL’s receiving leader, is in the area. Perhaps Ben Johnson and the Bears will end up spooked when they face one of the league’s best defenses.
Jared Goff might have dressed up as famed sack artist Bobby Boucher for Halloween, but on Sunday, he’ll need to be careful of the Vikings’ pass rush, which sacked him 10 times last season and leads the league in sacks this year. While the Vikings are the league’s lone undefeated team, five of our eight writers and editors see the Lions earning their third consecutive victory.
What could be scarier than a Brian Flores defense? How about Pirates! In another early divisional battle on Sunday, the Falcons will head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers as they each look to make up ground on the Panthers in the NFC South. In the AFC North, both the Browns and Steelers will fight for the division lead. This time around, Myles Garrett, aka the “Sack Reaper,” won't be there for Cleveland to add to his quarterback “graveyard.” The most exciting game in the early slate, however, might just be the latest clash between the Ravens and Bills. With Lamar Jackson’s injury status still up in the air, our whole staff has picked Buffalo to win. Later on Sunday, the Broncos will look to keep the Chiefs from sweeping them, but our staff leans toward Kansas City rebounding and securing the win.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior writer
Eva Geitheim, news writer
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Conor Orr, senior writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Matt Verderame, staff writer
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Panthers at Packers
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Eva Geitheim: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Mike Kadlick: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Ravens at Bills
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Eva Geitheim: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Mike Kadlick: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Titans at Bengals
- Albert Breer: Bengals
- Eva Geitheim: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Mike Kadlick: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Bengals
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
Cardinals at Cowboys
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Vikings at Lions
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Eva Geitheim: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Mike Kadlick: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
Raiders at Jets
- Albert Breer: Raiders
- Eva Geitheim: Raiders
- Mitch Goldich: Jets
- Mike Kadlick: Raiders
- Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
- Conor Orr: Raiders
- John Pluym: Jets
- Matt Verderame: Raiders
Browns at Steelers
- Albert Breer: Steelers
- Eva Geitheim: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Mike Kadlick: Browns
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
Falcons at Buccaneers
- Albert Breer: Buccaneers
- Eva Geitheim: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich: Falcons
- Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
Colts at Jaguars
- Albert Breer: Jaguars
- Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Chargers at Rams
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Eva Geitheim: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Mike Kadlick: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Chiefs at Broncos
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Eva Geitheim: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Patriots at Dolphins
- Albert Breer: Patriots
- Eva Geitheim: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Mike Kadlick: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
Eagles at Commanders
- Albert Breer: Commanders
- Eva Geitheim: Commanders
- Mitch Goldich: Commanders
- Mike Kadlick: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Commanders
- Matt Verderame: Commanders
Bears at Seahawks
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks