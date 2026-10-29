NFL Week 8 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Lions Poised to Hand Undefeated Vikings Their First Loss

It’s Week 8! And it’s also Halloween weekend. While teams such as the 49ers, Giants, Texans and Saints can revel in all the Halloween festivities on their bye week, the other 28 squads must remain focused as the season approaches the midway point.

Will Sam Darnold be seeing ghosts this week when the Seahawks take on the Bears in prime time? Possibly, but it might not matter so long as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the NFL’s receiving leader, is in the area. Perhaps Ben Johnson and the Bears will end up spooked when they face one of the league’s best defenses.

Jared Goff might have dressed up as famed sack artist Bobby Boucher for Halloween, but on Sunday, he’ll need to be careful of the Vikings’ pass rush, which sacked him 10 times last season and leads the league in sacks this year. While the Vikings are the league’s lone undefeated team, five of our eight writers and editors see the Lions earning their third consecutive victory.

What could be scarier than a Brian Flores defense? How about Pirates! In another early divisional battle on Sunday, the Falcons will head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers as they each look to make up ground on the Panthers in the NFC South. In the AFC North, both the Browns and Steelers will fight for the division lead. This time around, Myles Garrett, aka the “Sack Reaper,” won't be there for Cleveland to add to his quarterback “graveyard.” The most exciting game in the early slate, however, might just be the latest clash between the Ravens and Bills. With Lamar Jackson’s injury status still up in the air, our whole staff has picked Buffalo to win. Later on Sunday, the Broncos will look to keep the Chiefs from sweeping them, but our staff leans toward Kansas City rebounding and securing the win.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer , senior writer

Eva Geitheim , news writer

Mitch Goldich , senior editor

Mike Kadlick , senior news writer

Gilberto Manzano , staff writer

Conor Orr , senior writer

John Pluym , managing editor

Matt Verderame , staff writer

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All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.

Panthers at Packers

Albert Breer: Packers

Eva Geitheim: Packers

Mitch Goldich: Packers

Mike Kadlick: Packers

Gilberto Manzano: Panthers

Conor Orr: Packers

John Pluym: Packers

Matt Verderame: Packers

Ravens at Bills

Albert Breer: Bills

Eva Geitheim: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Mike Kadlick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano: Bills

Conor Orr: Bills

John Pluym: Bills

Matt Verderame: Bills

Titans at Bengals

Albert Breer: Bengals

Eva Geitheim: Bengals

Mitch Goldich: Bengals

Mike Kadlick: Bengals

Gilberto Manzano: Bengals

Conor Orr: Bengals

John Pluym: Bengals

Matt Verderame: Bengals

Cardinals at Cowboys

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Eva Geitheim: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Cowboys

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Vikings at Lions

Albert Breer: Lions

Eva Geitheim: Vikings

Mitch Goldich: Vikings

Mike Kadlick: Lions

Gilberto Manzano: Lions

Conor Orr: Vikings

John Pluym: Lions

Matt Verderame: Lions

Raiders at Jets

Albert Breer: Raiders

Eva Geitheim: Raiders

Mitch Goldich: Jets

Mike Kadlick: Raiders

Gilberto Manzano: Raiders

Conor Orr: Raiders

John Pluym: Jets

Matt Verderame: Raiders

Browns at Steelers

Albert Breer: Steelers

Eva Geitheim: Steelers

Mitch Goldich: Steelers

Mike Kadlick: Browns

Gilberto Manzano: Steelers

Conor Orr: Steelers

John Pluym: Steelers

Matt Verderame: Steelers

Falcons at Buccaneers

Albert Breer: Buccaneers

Eva Geitheim: Falcons

Mitch Goldich: Falcons

Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers

Gilberto Manzano: Falcons

Conor Orr: Falcons

John Pluym: Buccaneers

Matt Verderame: Buccaneers

Colts at Jaguars

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Chargers at Rams

Albert Breer: Rams

Eva Geitheim: Rams

Mitch Goldich: Rams

Mike Kadlick: Rams

Gilberto Manzano: Rams

Conor Orr: Rams

John Pluym: Rams

Matt Verderame: Rams

Chiefs at Broncos

Albert Breer: Broncos

Eva Geitheim: Broncos

Mitch Goldich: Chiefs

Mike Kadlick: Chiefs

Gilberto Manzano: Broncos

Conor Orr: Chiefs

John Pluym: Chiefs

Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Patriots at Dolphins

Albert Breer: Patriots

Eva Geitheim: Patriots

Mitch Goldich: Patriots

Mike Kadlick: Patriots

Gilberto Manzano: Patriots

Conor Orr: Patriots

John Pluym: Patriots

Matt Verderame: Patriots

Eagles at Commanders

Albert Breer: Commanders

Eva Geitheim: Commanders

Mitch Goldich: Commanders

Mike Kadlick: Eagles

Gilberto Manzano: Commanders

Conor Orr: Eagles

John Pluym: Commanders

Matt Verderame: Commanders

Bears at Seahawks

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: Bears

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks