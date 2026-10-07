Clemson WR Tyler Brown Is At His Healthiest in 2026, And His Numbers Agree

The Clemson Tigers always have a wide receiver who turns heads in a given season. In 2026, it’s nobody new, but it’s a name that many haven’t heard this much in a while.

Senior Tyler Brown led the team in receptions and receiving yards as a true freshman in 2023, being put with the likes of Justyn Ross, Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins in leading the team in one of those statistics as a freshman. However, since then, the injury bug has haunted the Greenville native with each year.

In 2026, though, he’s been delivering as Clemson’s third receiver option, finally being able to stay on the field. He gives credit to new strength and conditioning coach Dennis Love for his newfound durability.

“This is definitely the healthiest I’ve been,” Brown said on Tuesday. “A lot of kudos to our strength and conditioning staff as well, just priming up muscles in my body that I never really focused on.”

The wideout even revealed that during his freshman season, he was playing with a stress fracture in his foot. He was not even able to be 100% in a season where he followed in the footsteps of some of the Tigers’ best receivers under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Brown sees a quicker first step on routes, which helped him top his performance against No. 4 Miami last weekend, finishing with a career-high 10 receptions for 76 yards.

“I feel more explosive,” he said. “I feel like I can get in and out of my breaks fast, and I just feel good.”

He’s currently third on the team in receptions with 21, just four behind both T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr. However, he’s building a strong relationship with true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds, who’s made three starts but has grown with each one to begin his young career.

Brown appreciates the way that, despite his experience, he lifts the team in the huddle with each snap.

“I really love that about him. He’s keeping his guys up,” he said. “He doesn’t really get down, doesn’t let his highs get too high, and his lows get too low.”

Clemson can rest and reset with a bye week this weekend, but Brown sees it as an opportunity to fine-tune the details that the offensive coordinator Chad Morris prides himself on. The Tigers have gotten better offensively with each game, despite only putting 13 points up on the Hurricanes this past weekend, but there’s been more fluidity with Morris’s scheme each week.

Brown says it’s all self-inflicted issues, and those will get better as the season goes on into October.

“I feel like, as an offense, we see the little details that we got to fix,” he said. “It’s right there in front of us. It’s not coach Morris, it’s not the playcalling, like the stuff is there. We just got to execute and take accountability and just keep our heads up in good spirits and just trust the process.”

The next time to do that will take place on Oct. 17, hosting Charleston Southern at noon from Memorial Stadium.

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