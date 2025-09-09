How Former Clemson Tigers Performed in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season
We're now a week into the 2025-26 NFL season, and a handful of former Clemson Tigers have already hit the ground running to start the year.
From seasoned veterans still proving their worth to fresh faces carving out early roles, Clemson alumni are making their presence felt across the league.
RB Travis Etienne | Jacksonville Jaguars
After bursting onto the scene with 2,925 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons, Clemson's all-time rushing leader battled through nagging injuries last year that slowed his production.
But, he looks to be back and better than ever to start the 2025 season, ranking No. 2 in rushing yards across the NFL after Week 1.
In a 26-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, Etienne carried the rock 16 times for 143 yards, highlighted by a 70-yard burst behind a flawless offensive line that didn't allow a sack. He also added three receptions for 13 yards.
WR DeAndre Hopkins | Baltimore Ravens
Clemson legend DeAndre Hopkins had an interesting 2024 season that saw him go from the Tennessee Titans to the Kansas City Chiefs.
While he only put up 610 yards and five touchdowns on the year, Hopkins still seems to have some juice left in the tank after a stellar season-opening performance against the Buffalo Bills.
In a devastating 41-40 loss, the 33-year-old caught two balls for 35 yards, including an absurd 29-yard, one-handed touchdown grab to give the Ravens a two-score lead late in the third quarter.
While the game's outcome wasn't what the team was looking for, his first contest as a Raven showed the flock that he's still got it.
TE Davis Allen & DT Tyler Davis | Los Angeles Rams
Clemson products Tyler Davis and Davis Allen found themselves in the spotlight during the Los Angeles Rams' 14-9 win over the Houston Texans.
Davis, the rookie defensive tackle, held his own in the trenches, finishing with four tackles and his first career sack, flashing the interior disruption that made him a 2024 NFL draft pick.
On the other side of the ball, Allen chipped in as a reliable red-zone option, hauling in one pass for a 13-yard touchdown. It marks his second career touchdown, and first since his rookie year in 2023.
It wasn't a stat-stuffing night for either Tiger, but their steady contributions gave Los Angeles a glimpse of how valuable they can be as the season unfolds.
CB Nate Wiggins | Baltimore Ravens
Coming off a standout rookie campaign with 33 tackles, a pick-six, a forced fumble, and 13 pass breakups – second-most among rookies – he's picked up right where he left off.
In Sunday night's loss to the Bills, the former first-rounder posted five tackles, including a touchdown-saving stop and a clutch late-game breakup on Keon Coleman.
The final result may have slipped away, but his performance again showed why Baltimore invested a first-round pick into Wiggins, who's shaping up to be one of the league's rising stars.