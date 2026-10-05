Clemson Football Announces Kickoff Time for Week 7 Matchup vs. Charleston Southern

On Monday afternoon, Clemson Football announced that its Oct. 17 game against FCS opponent Charleston Southern at Memorial Stadium will kick off at noon and air on ACC Network.

The announcement comes two days after the Tigers' loss to No. 4 Miami, a primetime matchup that aired at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Clemson entered that game on a three-game win streak, with victories over Georgia Southern, Cal and North Carolina.

Clemson now has its lone bye of the 2026 season this week, giving the Tigers an open date to regroup before returning to Death Valley in two Saturdays.

New kickoff time announced:



🏈: Clemson vs. Charleston Southern

📆: Saturday, October 17th

⏰: Noon ET

📍: Death Valley

📺: ACCN

🎟️: https://t.co/RPDpvMAI4f pic.twitter.com/xC5TIg9sen — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 5, 2026

Saturday's noon kickoff will be only the second daytime game of the season for the Tigers. LSU, Georgia Southern and Miami all started at 7:30 p.m., and the Week 4 game at Cal began at 10:30 p.m. ET because it was played in Berkeley, California.

The lone earlier start came in Week 3 against North Carolina, the team's ACC opener. That game kicked off at noon but didn't wrap up until nearly 6:00 p.m. because of a two-and-a-half-hour weather delay.

Entering the contest, the Tigers sit at 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC, with their two losses coming against No. 11 LSU and, obviously, Miami.

Charleston Southern, on the other hand, sits at 2-3 and 0-2 in conference play, with their trio of losses coming against Lindenwood, Georgia Southern — which the Tigers beat 22-7 in Week 2 — and, most recently, Gardner-Webb.

Clemson and Charleston Southern have met only once, in Week 2 of the 2023 season, when the Tigers routed the Buccaneers 66-17. Quarterback Cade Klubnik, now with the New York Jets, led the way with 315 passing yards and four touchdowns.

While both programs have very different teams now than back then, this contest still shouldn't be close, considering Georgia Southern dominated Charleston Southern in Week 1, shutting them out 31-0. And, as mentioned, the Tigers will be coming off their bye week.

It's also worth noting that this is a "buy game" for Clemson. It is the second one of the season for the program, as the Tigers paid Georgia Southern $1.5 million and extended 2,500 complimentary tickets. Unlike the Eagles, though, Charleston Southern is only being paid $450,000 and will receive 500 complimentary tickets.

Future buy games include Georgia State and Wofford at home in 2027, Troy and The Citadel at home in 2028 and Furman at home in 2029.

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