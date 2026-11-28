Rivalry week brings some extra juice to a matchup. Clemson sparked some chippiness of its own in the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

At halftime, the Tigers trail 10-7 to their in-state rival, but a brawl erupted following the South Carolina touchdown by cornerback LaNorris Sellers. Sellers was hit after being in the end zone comfortably by cornerback Ashton Hampton, who went down for a long time following the play.

Then, Gamecock players went after Hampton, and benches cleared in the corner of the West End zone at Memorial Stadium.

TD run from LaNorris Sellers, then a scrum in the end zone.



A late hit by Ashton Hampton started the chaos: pic.twitter.com/eOeFA3Bx3O — Drew Cagle (@_dcagle) November 28, 2026

After the scrum, and once the officials got out of it, penalties were issued to Hampton, defensive tackle Kourtney Kelly and South Carolina guard Hank Purvis, all issued personal foul penalties. Everybody on the field also got unsportsmanlike conduct penalties as well, meaning that if there’s another in the game for a player, they will be out of the game.

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The ESPN broadcast also added that Sellars may have tweaked his midsection during the hit by Hampton. Coming into the game, the South Carolina quarterback has gone through ankle issues down the stretch of this season, and another injury will be worth keeping an eye on going forward in this game.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said that the point of the rivalry went off the tracks in the skirmish.

“If you let stuff go uncalled, which is what's happened a little bit this half, it's going to escalate now,” Beamer said at halftime. “I don’t want that, Dabo doesn’t want that. That’s not what this rivalry is about.”

Tempers have risen over the course of this game, especially on the seven-play drive the Gamecocks ran to take the lead in the second quarter. Sellars also escaped on a 44-yard flash and ran out of bounds. He was met by cornerback Elliot Washington II, who gave him an extra push to send him down.

The South Carolina sideline was looking for an unnecessary roughness penalty after the play, being up in arms with the late hit.

Now, players are going to have to be careful for the remainder of this contest, and it could mean ejections could be the case in this second half that is a one-score game. Clemson is still looking for its first win at home against the Gamecocks since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the players were going to the tunnel at halftime, words were exchanged between Gamecocks and Tigers, with the momentum going towards South Carolina’s side coming out of the half.