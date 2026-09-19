How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. North Carolina, TV, Injuries, Betting

CLEMSON, S.C. – After bouncing back last week with a home-opening win over Georgia Southern (1-1), the Clemson Tigers (1-1) are now set to match up with North Carolina for their ACC opener.

The biggest headline for Clemson entering the contest is its quarterback, as true freshman Tait Reynolds will make his first career start.

Last weekend, redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina and Reynolds were named co-starters, but Vizzina got the opportunity to trot out first. While he led the team to its lone touchdown drive of the game early in the first quarter, he threw an interception on the third drive and injured himself in the process.

Head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters at halftime that Vizzina's non-throwing arm went numb after the play. He wanted to put him back in at some point, but held off because of the injury.

The next day, multiple reports claimed that Vizzina was expected to miss this week's game against the Tar Heels and was week-to-week. Swinney later pushed back on that, saying the decision to start Reynolds was performance-based, not injury-based. He added that Vizzina has been practicing with a brace and should be ready to serve as a backup for the ACC opener.

Reynolds is coming off a 216-yard performance against the Eagles, where he led five scoring drives, all of which ended in field goals. Entering conference play, the Tigers are hoping Reynolds's dual-threat ability and arm strength will help their bottom-five offense improve, especially with playmakers like T.J. Moore, Bryant Wesco Jr. and Tyler Brown on display.

The Tigers' young offensive line continued to struggle last week. While some plays broke down due to quarterback mishaps, the trenches still allowed 11 tackles for a loss, three pressures and two sacks while accumulating six penalties — three of those coming from sophomore Brayden Jacobs.

On the defensive side of the ball, Clemson seems to be just fine as of now. While it was a rough Week 1, obviously, they bounced back fiercely last week, holding Georgia Southern to just 22 rushing yards. Outside of a few penalties and a 42-yard touchdown catch by Ashton Hollins, the secondary remained strong and has shone the brightest across the first two weeks, thanks to returners Ashton Hampton and Corian Gipson, along with transfers Elliot Washington II, Jerome Carter III and Corey Myrick.

When looking at North Carolina, the first player to pop off the page, in my eyes, is Ohio State transfer tight end Jelani Thurman, who has been the team's best offensive player across Week 1 and 2, totaling eight catches for 165 yards and one touchdown. He will likely match up with star linebacker Sammy Brown, who's been known to struggle in coverage at times, so this matchup will be one to watch.

At the helm of the Tar Heels' offense is Wisconsin transfer quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., who has done well under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino across the first two contests, totaling 476 passing yards and two touchdowns. His two primary targets outside of Thurman have been junior receiver Jordan Shipp, who led the team in all receiving categories last year, and true freshman C.J. Sadler; however, Sadler will not play this weekend due to an undisclosed injury.

Regarding their backfield, it appears that Petrino likes to spread touches among three backs, those being: redshirt junior Benjamin Hall, sophomore Demon June — who led the team in rushing yards last season — and sophomore Jaylen McGill. The trio has combined for 38 carries, 216 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Similar to Clemson, the team's offensive line is the weakest part of the offense, struggling against TCU in Week 1, allowing three sacks and helping backs average a measly 3.1 yards per carry. However, they could be the x-factor entering the contest.

Defensively, the Tar Heels rank in the top 60 across the FBS, holding their opponents to just 13 points and 281 yards per game across the past two weeks.

It's been a team effort all around, but the team's linebacker corps has stood out, with the trio of Derek McDonald, Peyton Seelmann and Jonathan Agumadu totaling 37 tackles up to this point.

The defensive line has been the most dominant unit so far. Former walk-on Xavier Lewis leads the way, totaling 12 tackles, 6.5 for a loss (team-high) and four sacks (team-high). Penn State transfer Jaylen Harvey has also excelled, totaling eight tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

The biggest question mark in the position room heading into the Week 3 contest is whether Melkart Abou Jaoude will play, as he didn't last week. According to the most recent ACC availability report, he's listed as questionable. If he does end up missing the contest, it'll come as a huge sigh of relief for the Tigers' offensive line, as the fifth-year senior led the Tar Heels in sacks last season with 10.5.

Here's a look at everyone on Clemson's injury report with kickoff at Memorial Stadium less than 48 hours away.

Out:

S Polo Anderson

CB Shavar Young Jr.

WR Cole Turner

RB Peyton Streko

WR Keil McGriff

DT Hevin Brown-Shuler

DT Kourtney Kelly

LB Joseph Roberto II

OL Adam Guthrie

OL Mason Wade

DT Markus Strong

Probable:

QB Christopher Vizzina

Now here's everything you need to know for the Week 3 matchup against North Carolina, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.

Clemson Tigers vs. North Carolina: What You Need to Know

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

When: Saturday, Sep. 19, 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Other Game Day Info:

8:00 a.m.: Parking lots open

9:00 a.m.: Tigertown Tailgate Show (Faxon Childress & Ricky Sapp)

9:50 a.m.: Tiger Walk in Rogers Family Lot (Lot 5)

10:00 a.m.: All gates open

10:00 a.m. - Noon: ACC Huddle Live from The Stacks

10:30 a.m.: Tiger Band 90 Minutes Before Kickoff Concert – The Amphitheater

11:00 a.m.: Tiger Band parade to Memorial Stadium (Fort Hill St.)

12:00 p.m.: Kickoff at Death Valley. Broadcast begins on ESPN.

Watch: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Louis Riddick

Reporter: Stormy Buonantony

Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app

Weather: By kickoff, the temperature should be in the mid-80s, but is projected to be in the high-80s throughout the contest. While there’s been back-to-back rain/lightning delays for the Tigers, it’s finally looking like there won’t be this weekend.

Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analysts: Tim Bourret & Jeff Scott

Odds: Clemson is considered a 3.5-point favorite over North Carolina, according to FanDuel Sportsbook . The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Clemson leads the series 41-19 over North Carolina. The Tigers are on a seven-game winning streak against the Tar Heels, dominating them in their last contest, 38-10, at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Week 6 of 2025.

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