Initial Injury Report Revealed For Clemson's Matchup Against North Carolina

For the first time this season, we can get a look at which Clemson Tigers will be out or on the cusp of playing.

Beginning last season, the ACC mandated a mandatory injury report, beginning several days before an in-conference game, then 24 hours before and the day of the game. On Wednesday evening, the report was revealed for the Tigers as they begin conference play this weekend against North Carolina.

We already knew a few players who would be out for the season, like freshman safety Polo Anderson and defensive tackle Markus Strong, but over the course of the season, we will be able to see which long-term injuries could be coming back.

Below is everybody who is on Clemson’s injury report with less than 72 hours until the game kicks off inside Memorial Stadium.

Out:

S Polo Anderson

CB Shavar Young Jr.

WR Cole Turner

RB Peyton Streko

WR Keil McGriff

DT Hevin Brown-Shuler

DT Kourtney Kelly

LB Joseph Roberto II

OL Adam Guthrie

OL Mason Wade

DT Markus Strong

Probable:

QB Christopher Vizzina

For those who have remained consistently updated with the program since this weekend’s win over Georgia Southern, none of these names on the list should be seen as a surprise. Of course, the only name that we will have to keep an eye on is Vizzina, but head coach Dabo Swinney has already announced that true freshman Tait Reynolds is starting on Saturday.

Vizzina injured his non-throwing arm in the win this past weekend, only playing in three drives for the entire game. Reynolds would end up doing the work for the rest of the contest. The senior quarterback has worn a brace throughout practice this week, as well as being a participant, but he wouldn’t play most of the game with the freshman at the helm for this week.

As for the names who are “out”, most have been expected since Week 1. Strong suffered a lower leg injury in the loss to No. 11 LSU on Sept. 5 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

However, the biggest takeaway was Vizzina’s availability, which will be probable for the time being. Clemson will be entering the contest with a true freshman, though, which will be the earliest Swinney has ever done so in his coaching tenure.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with all of the ACC mandatory updates regarding injuries to the program ahead of this weekend’s contest. Kickoff is set for noon from Death Valley with the game to be broadcast on ESPN.

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